Delhi's AQI turns ‘severe’ at 409 amid GRAP 4 restrictions

The air quality in Delhi turned ‘severe’ on Sunday, with the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) being recorded at 409, officials told PTI. On Saturday, the capital's AQI was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category at 370.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The maximum temperature was recorded three notches above normal at 24.1 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature had settled a notch below normal at 7.3 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The city experienced fog in the morning, with humidity levels ranging between 68 per cent and 97 per cent, it said.

The IMD has forecast cloudy skies with light rain for Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 20 and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

GRAP 4 restrictions in place in Delhi-NCR

The deterioration in air quality in the capital continues amid GRAP 4 restrictions in place across Delhi-NCR. On December 16, the Centre's air quality panel imposed the GRAP IV curbs under the winter air pollution control plan, including a ban on all construction activities.



Stage 4 curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for winters also include a ban on the entry of polluting trucks carrying non-essential goods into Delhi and mandatory shifting of school classes, except those for X and XII, to hybrid mode.

According to the revised GRAP schedule, classes for students in grades VI-IX and XI in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar must operate in hybrid mode (physical and online) under Stage 4.

Classes up to grade V are required to shift to hybrid mode under Stage 3. Parents and students have the option to choose online education wherever available.

(With PTI inputs)