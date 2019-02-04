Don’t need certificate of courage from you, Nitin Gadkari tells Rahul Gandhi

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday hit back at Rahul Gandhi, saying he did not need a certificate of courage from the Congress president after the latter had described him as the only person in BJP with guts over a comment on “domestic responsibilities”.

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks had come in response to Gadkari’s address to former workers of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), student wing of RSS, to fulfil their domestic responsibilities before working for the party or the country and that those who cannot do deliver at home, “cannot manage the country”.

Gadkari Ji, compliments! You are the only one in the BJP with some guts.



1. The #RafaleScam & Anil Ambani

2. Farmers’ Distress

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 4, 2019

Gadkari said Rahul Gandhi was relying on “twisted” media reports to attack the Narendra Modi government, which he said would come back to power again after the Lok Sabha elections and work with full strength to take the country forward.

“Rahulji I don’t need a certificate of courage from you, but I am surprised that as president of a national Party, you are referring to twisted reports filed by the media to attack our government,” he said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

“This is the strength Modi and our government that you have to take the support of others’ shoulders,” he said.

@RahulGandhi जी, मेरी हिम्मत के लिए मुझे आप के सर्टिफिकेट की जरूरत नही है लेकिन आश्चर्य इस बात का है की एक राष्ट्रीय पार्टी के अध्यक्ष होने बाद भी हमारी सरकार पर हमला करने के लिए आपको मीडिया द्वारा ट्विस्ट किए गए खबरों का सहारा लेना पड़ रहा है। — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 4, 2019

In another tweet, Gadkari sought to respond to the Congress president’s request to speak up on three topics that he wanted the minister to speak about — the Rafale scam and Anil Ambani, farmers’ distress and destruction of institutions.

“On the issues you have raised, I would like to say that our government has made the Rafale deal keeping the country’s interests in front. Modiji’s honest policies have been to bring farmers out of the crisis that your (Congress’s) policies had put them in.

यही मोदी जी और हमारे सरकार की कामयाबी है की आप को हमला करने के लिए कंधे ढूंढने पड़ रहे है।



रही बात आपके उठाए गए मुद्दों की तो मैं डंके की चोट पर कहता हूं की राफेल में हमारी सरकार ने देश हित सामने रख कर सबसे पारदर्शक व्यवहार किया है। — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 4, 2019

आपके नीतियों ने किसानों को जिस बदतर स्थिति में खड़ा किया उससे उनको बाहर निकालने की ईमानदार कोशिश मोदीजी कर रहे हैं और हम इसमें कामयाब भी हो रहे है। आप समेत कुछ लोगों को मोदीजी का प्रधानमंत्री बनना सहन नहीं हो रहा इसलिए आपको असहिष्णुता व संवैधानिक संस्थाओं पर हमले का सपना आता है। — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 4, 2019

“You are not able to bear that Modi has become the Prime Minister, so you are getting dreams of intolerance and attacking of constitutional institutions,” Gadkari said.

Asserting that Modi will become prime minister again, Gadkari hoped that Rahul Gandhi would behave with rationality and responsibility in the future.

हमारे और काँग्रेस के डीएनए में यही अंतर है की हम लोकतंत्र और संवैधानिक सस्थाओं पर विश्वास करते है।आपके ये पैंतरे चल नहीं रहे।

मोदीजी फिर प्रधानमंत्री बनेंगे और हम मजबूती के साथ देश को आगे बढ़ाएंगे।लेकिन,आप भविष्य में समझदारी और जिम्मेदारी के साथ बर्ताव करेंगे यह उम्मीद करता हूं — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 4, 2019

Earlier, the BJP had attacked Rahul Gandhi after the Congress president extended his support to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s unprecedented protest over the showdown between the CBI and Kolkata Police, referring to his speech from 2016 when he had attacked the Bengal chief minister.

