‘Get well soon’: BJP wishes Rahul Gandhi over Mamata Banerjee ‘U-turn’

The BJP has attacked Rahul Gandhi after the Congress president extended his support to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s unprecedented protest over the showdown between the CBI and Kolkata Police. Rahul Gandhi had called Mamata Banerjee, saying the “entire opposition will stand together & defeat these fascist forces” in her protest against the Centre. He had tweeted on Sunday.

I spoke with Mamata Di tonight and told her we stand shoulder to shoulder with her.



The happenings in Bengal are a part of the unrelenting attack on India’s institutions by Mr Modi & the BJP.



The entire opposition will stand together & defeat these fascist forces. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 3, 2019

Mamata Banerjee has started a sit-in protest to “Save the Constitution” in Kolkata against what she says is the “coup” of the BJP-led central government. Follow live updates here.

It started after the Central Bureau of Investigation moved to arrest Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar on Sunday evening in connection with the Sarada scam. The five-member CBI team was denied entry to the Kolkata Police chief’s residence and then detained inside a police station.

The BJP and Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress have been on collision course for some time, over refusal of the Bengal government to allow top BJP leaders to hold rallies and yatras. So when Rahul Gandhi tweeted his support to Mamata Banerjee, the BJP quickly pulled out his speech from 2016 when Rahul Gandhi too had attacked the Bengal chief minister.

In this, Rahul Gandhi questioned Mamata Banerjee’s stand on the Sarada chit fund scam that ended up “protecting those looting Bengal”.

“Diagnosed: Multiple Personality Disorder is characterized by at least two distinct and enduring personality states - there is trouble remembering certain events, beyond ordinary forgetfulness. These states alternately show in person’s behavior. Get well soon, Rahul ji (sic),” the BJP tweeted on Monday.

Diagnosed: Multiple Personality Disorder is characterized by atleast two distinct and enduring personality states - there is trouble remembering certain events, beyond ordinary forgetfulness. These states alternately show in person's behavior.



Get well soon, Rahul ji. pic.twitter.com/lMBQqijfcY — BJP (@BJP4India) February 4, 2019

The investigative agency approached the Supreme Court on Monday , accusing Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar of not cooperating with the CBI probe into the Ponzi scandals. CBI interim director Nageswara Rao has accused Rajeev Kumar of destroying evidence in the chit fund cases. In the Supreme Court, the Centre’s senior lawyer Tushar Mehta said there was an apprehension that the police officer could destroy evidence.

The Supreme Court will hear CBI’s plea on Tuesday.

