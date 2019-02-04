Raazdaar, red diary and pen drive: BJP’s searing attack on Mamata Banerjee

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday alleged that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was trying to hide the “raazdaar” who knew all the details of the chit fund scam in West Bengal.

Addressing the media, senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said that it was strange that the West Bengal chief minister was sitting on a protest to protect a police officer from whom the CBI only wants to ask a few questions.

“It is unprecedented that a chief minister should sit on a dharna to protect a police officer. It is unprecedented that the CBI officers who had gone there to conduct an investigation should be detained,” Javadekar said.

Claiming that Mamata’s actions were “murder of democracy”, Javadekar asked, “Who is Mamata trying to save? Why is she sitting on a dharna? Is she saving the police commissioner or herself? What is she trying to hide?”

Follow the live blog here

Rattling off a list of names of TMC leaders Kunal Ghosh, Sanjay Bose, Sudip Bandopadhyay, Tapas Pal and Madan Mitra, he said that her own MPs and MLAs had been arrested and jailed in the chit fund scam.

“Why didn’t Mamata protest then? Why is she protesting now? What does the police commissioner have that she is trying to save him and is protesting on the road,” he said.

He said that in his testimony to the CBI, the chit fund scamster had spoken about a red diary and pen drives which contain all information about the money trail, the influential people.

“She is sitting on a dharna to save the raazdaar,” Javadekar said.

Also read | CBI vs Mamata Banerjee: How the showdown started in Kolkata and Delhi

Javadekar also hit out at the Opposition ledaers who have come out in support of Mamata Banerjee and her protest against the CBI.

“Many opposition leaders have supported her. But who are these people. Most of them are either out on bail, or are being investigated. This mahagathbandhan is divided by regions and united by corruption,” Javadekar said.

Javadekar also alleged that in her press conference on Sunday, Mamata had incited the police, the army and the BSF to rebel against the Centre. “As a chief minister, if this is not murder of Constitution, then what is this? The constitutional mechanism in the state has collapsed completely.”

“She accuses Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being a dictator, but she is the one who is the dictator,” Javadekar said.

Also read | ‘Against tyranny and fascist forces’: Opposition parties rally behind Mamata Banerjee

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 12:50 IST