LIVE Updates: Detained CBI officials released, Mamata Banerjee begins dharna
Mamata Banerjee sits on dharna LIVE: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said her struggle will continue till “the situation is resolved.” Her comments came as she visited the police commissioner’s residence.
-
10:03 pm IST
Detaining CBI officials is unconstitutional: GVL Narasimha Rao
-
9:59 pm IST
Mamata Banerjee wants to protect the corrupt in her state, like a dictator: BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao
-
9:57 pm IST
Modi has to go, Amit Shah has to go, otherwise constitution is in danger: Derek O’Brien
-
9:56 pm IST
TMC has given update to like-minded parties on what happened today: Derek O’Brien
-
9:55 pm IST
The perpetrators are actually Modi, Shah and Ajit Doval: Derek O’Brien
-
9:53 pm IST
Feel ashamed to talk to such a prime minister who has blood on his hands: Mamata Banerjee
-
9:50 pm IST
A team of CBI officers came without any papers: Praveen Tripathi, Joint Commissioner Crime
-
9:45 pm IST
Amit Shah and Narendra Modi cannot fight TMC: Derek O’Brien
-
9:42 pm IST
NSA Ajit Doval is giving instructions to CBI: Mamata Banerjee
-
9:39 pm IST
Bengal govt not cooperating with CBI indicates their guilt: Jitendra Singh
-
9:33 pm IST
A lot of evidence has been destroyed or caused to disappear: M Nageshwar Rao
-
9:32 pm IST
We are investigating these chit fund cases as per directions of Supreme Court: M Nageshwar Rao
-
9:31 PM IST
There is evidence against Rajeev Kumar: Interim CBI chief M Nageshwar Rao
-
9:28 pm IST
Modi-Shah duo’s action is completely bizarre and anti-democracy: Arvind Kejriwal
-
9:23 pm IST
All 5 CBI officers that were detained by police have been released
-
9:22 pm IST
CRPF units arrive at CBI regional office at CGO Complex, Kolkata
-
9:14 pm IST
Mamata Banerjee sits on ‘Save the Constitution’ dharna
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee launched a dharna in the heart of Kolkata on Sunday to protest the move of the CBI to question Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar as she accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah of plotting a ‘coup’.
She said her struggle will continue till “the situation is resolved.” Her comments came as she visited the police commissioner’s residence after a CBI team which showed up to quiz the Kolkata Police chief was detained by the local police.
Here are the live updates:
Detaining CBI officials is unconstitutional: GVL Narasimha Rao
GVL Narasimha Rao: CBI is working as per directions of the Supreme Court, no state government has the power to obstruct or detain them. It’s unconstitutional and undemocratic...We hope the Supreme Court gives a direction to West Bengal government, keeping this incident in view otherwise no agency will be able to work in this country.
GVL Narasimha Rao: CBI is working as per directions of SC, no state govt has the power to obstruct or detain them. It's unconstitutional&undemocratic...We hope SC gives a direction to WB govt, keeping this incident in view otherwise no agency will be able to work in this country. https://t.co/VYPz9pXGR4— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2019
Mamata Banerjee wants to protect the corrupt in her state, like a dictator: BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao
GVL Narasimha Rao, BJP: Incident taking place in Kolkata are unfortunate. Mamata Banerjee wants to protect the corrupt in her state, like a dictator. She is obstructing investigation of CBI which was there as per SC order. She is shredding apart the constitution. We condemn this.
Modi has to go, Amit Shah has to go, otherwise constitution is in danger: Derek O’Brien
Derek O’Brien: Modi has to go, Amit Shah has to go, otherwise constitution is in danger, institutions are in danger and the country is in danger. Mamata has fought many battles before and another one starts tonight at 9 pm.
TMC has given update to like-minded parties on what happened today: Derek O’Brien
Derek O’Brien: TMC has spoken to all like minded parties and given them an update on what happened today in Kolkata. It has happened to Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, Congress, TDP, AAP and all the parties.
The perpetrators are actually Modi, Shah and Ajit Doval: Derek O’Brien
Derek O’Brien, TMC: They landed with 40 CBI officials at police commissioner’s residence in Kolkata. They don’t even have a search warrant. The perpetrators are actually Modi, Shah and Ajit Doval, I heard it from my sources and I say this with full responsibility.
Feel ashamed to talk to such a prime minister who has blood on his hands: Mamata Banerjee
I feel ashamed to talk to such a prime minister who has blood on his hands, says Mamata Banerjee.
A team of CBI officers came without any papers: Praveen Tripathi, Joint Commissioner Crime
Praveen Tripathi, Joint Commissioner Crime, Kolkata Police: A team of CBI officers came without any papers for what they called a ‘secret operation’. When asked what the operation was about, they could not give a satisfactory response.
Praveen Tripathi, Joint Commissioner Crime, Kolkata Police: A team of CBI officers came without any papers for what they called a 'secret operation'. When asked what the operation was about, they could not give a satisfactory response. pic.twitter.com/CyS83Z1aKC— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2019
Amit Shah and Narendra Modi cannot fight TMC: Derek O’Brien
TMC leader Derek O’Brien: Amit Shah and Narendra Modi cannot fight TMC. They are resorting to political vendetta after what they saw in United India rally. BJP knows TMC slogan has arrived - ‘2019-BJP Finish’
NSA Ajit Doval is giving instructions to CBI: Mamata Banerjee
I am sorry to say National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is giving instructions to the agency. He is implementing what PM Narendra Modi is asking. He should tell the people that it is not correct, says West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
Bengal govt not cooperating with CBI indicates their guilt: Jitendra Singh
Minister of state for personnel Dr Jitendra Singh: “When Prime Minister Narendra Modi was chief minister of Gujarat, he set an example by cooperating with all the CBI probes launched against him, though all the allegations against him were unfounded. Here in the case of West Bengal, the cases are supported by reasonable evidence but still the state government has fought with the CBI which show they have something to hide and it also indicates their guilt.”
A lot of evidence has been destroyed or caused to disappear: M Nageshwar Rao
Interim CBI chief M Nageshwar Rao to ANI: They have taken charge of all the evidence, seized all the documents. They have not been cooperating with us in handing over all the documents and a lot of evidence has been destroyed or caused to disappear.
We are investigating these chit fund cases as per directions of Supreme Court: M Nageshwar Rao
Interim CBI chief M Nageshwar Rao to ANI: We are investigating these chit fund cases as per the directions of the Supreme Court. An SIT has been constituted by the WB govt prior to SC’s direction under the chairmanship of Rajeev Kumar, who is currently the Kolkata police commissioner.
There is evidence against Rajeev Kumar: Interim CBI chief M Nageshwar Rao
Interim CBI chief M Nageshwar Rao to ANI: There is evidence against him (Rajeev Kumar), he has been instrumental in causing destruction of this evidence and obstructing justice.
Modi-Shah duo’s action is completely bizarre and anti-democracy: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweets: Spoke to Mamta didi and expressed solidarity. Modi-Shah duo’s action is completely bizarre and anti-democracy.
Spoke to Mamta didi and expressed solidarity. Modi-Shah duo’s action is completely bizarre and anti-democracy— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 3, 2019
All 5 CBI officers that were detained by police have been released
West Bengal: All five CBI officers that were detained by police at Shakespeare Sarani police station in Kolkata have been released, reports news agency ANI.
CRPF units arrive at CBI regional office at CGO Complex, Kolkata
West Bengal: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) units arrive at CBI regional office at CGO Complex, Kolkata.
Mamata Banerjee sits on ‘Save the Constitution’ dharna
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee sitting on her ‘Save the Constitution’ dharna at Metro Channel, Kolkata. Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar is also present.