LIVE Updates: Detained CBI officials released, Mamata Banerjee begins dharna

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee launched a dharna in the heart of Kolkata on Sunday to protest the move of the CBI to question Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar as she accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah of plotting a ‘coup’.

She said her struggle will continue till “the situation is resolved.” Her comments came as she visited the police commissioner’s residence after a CBI team which showed up to quiz the Kolkata Police chief was detained by the local police.

10:03 pm IST Detaining CBI officials is unconstitutional: GVL Narasimha Rao GVL Narasimha Rao: CBI is working as per directions of the Supreme Court, no state government has the power to obstruct or detain them. It's unconstitutional and undemocratic...We hope the Supreme Court gives a direction to West Bengal government, keeping this incident in view otherwise no agency will be able to work in this country.





9:59 pm IST Mamata Banerjee wants to protect the corrupt in her state, like a dictator: BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao GVL Narasimha Rao, BJP: Incident taking place in Kolkata are unfortunate. Mamata Banerjee wants to protect the corrupt in her state, like a dictator. She is obstructing investigation of CBI which was there as per SC order. She is shredding apart the constitution. We condemn this.





9:57 pm IST Modi has to go, Amit Shah has to go, otherwise constitution is in danger: Derek O'Brien Derek O'Brien: Modi has to go, Amit Shah has to go, otherwise constitution is in danger, institutions are in danger and the country is in danger. Mamata has fought many battles before and another one starts tonight at 9 pm.





9:56 pm IST TMC has given update to like-minded parties on what happened today: Derek O'Brien Derek O'Brien: TMC has spoken to all like minded parties and given them an update on what happened today in Kolkata. It has happened to Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, Congress, TDP, AAP and all the parties.





9:55 pm IST The perpetrators are actually Modi, Shah and Ajit Doval: Derek O'Brien Derek O'Brien, TMC: They landed with 40 CBI officials at police commissioner's residence in Kolkata. They don't even have a search warrant. The perpetrators are actually Modi, Shah and Ajit Doval, I heard it from my sources and I say this with full responsibility.





9:53 pm IST Feel ashamed to talk to such a prime minister who has blood on his hands: Mamata Banerjee I feel ashamed to talk to such a prime minister who has blood on his hands, says Mamata Banerjee.





9:50 pm IST A team of CBI officers came without any papers: Praveen Tripathi, Joint Commissioner Crime Praveen Tripathi, Joint Commissioner Crime, Kolkata Police: A team of CBI officers came without any papers for what they called a 'secret operation'. When asked what the operation was about, they could not give a satisfactory response.





9:45 pm IST Amit Shah and Narendra Modi cannot fight TMC: Derek O'Brien TMC leader Derek O'Brien: Amit Shah and Narendra Modi cannot fight TMC. They are resorting to political vendetta after what they saw in United India rally. BJP knows TMC slogan has arrived - '2019-BJP Finish'





9:42 pm IST NSA Ajit Doval is giving instructions to CBI: Mamata Banerjee I am sorry to say National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is giving instructions to the agency. He is implementing what PM Narendra Modi is asking. He should tell the people that it is not correct, says West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.





9:39 pm IST Bengal govt not cooperating with CBI indicates their guilt: Jitendra Singh Minister of state for personnel Dr Jitendra Singh: "When Prime Minister Narendra Modi was chief minister of Gujarat, he set an example by cooperating with all the CBI probes launched against him, though all the allegations against him were unfounded. Here in the case of West Bengal, the cases are supported by reasonable evidence but still the state government has fought with the CBI which show they have something to hide and it also indicates their guilt."





9:33 pm IST A lot of evidence has been destroyed or caused to disappear: M Nageshwar Rao Interim CBI chief M Nageshwar Rao to ANI: They have taken charge of all the evidence, seized all the documents. They have not been cooperating with us in handing over all the documents and a lot of evidence has been destroyed or caused to disappear.





9:32 pm IST We are investigating these chit fund cases as per directions of Supreme Court: M Nageshwar Rao Interim CBI chief M Nageshwar Rao to ANI: We are investigating these chit fund cases as per the directions of the Supreme Court. An SIT has been constituted by the WB govt prior to SC's direction under the chairmanship of Rajeev Kumar, who is currently the Kolkata police commissioner.





9:31 PM IST There is evidence against Rajeev Kumar: Interim CBI chief M Nageshwar Rao Interim CBI chief M Nageshwar Rao to ANI: There is evidence against him (Rajeev Kumar), he has been instrumental in causing destruction of this evidence and obstructing justice.





9:28 pm IST Modi-Shah duo's action is completely bizarre and anti-democracy: Arvind Kejriwal Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweets: Spoke to Mamta didi and expressed solidarity. Modi-Shah duo's action is completely bizarre and anti-democracy.





9:23 pm IST All 5 CBI officers that were detained by police have been released West Bengal: All five CBI officers that were detained by police at Shakespeare Sarani police station in Kolkata have been released, reports news agency ANI.





9:22 pm IST CRPF units arrive at CBI regional office at CGO Complex, Kolkata West Bengal: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) units arrive at CBI regional office at CGO Complex, Kolkata.




