Chit fund cases: CBI to move Supreme Court against Kolkata Police on Monday

Following a showdown on Sunday with the Kolkata Police which detained a five-man CBI team which had gone quiz the city’s police commissioner Rajeev Kumar on the chit fund cases, the agency said it will approach the Supreme Court on Monday.

“Tomorrow the CBI will approach the Supreme Court on the matter as the West Bengal police is not cooperating,” ANI quoted CBI interim chief M Nageshwar Rao as saying.

Earlier in the evening Rao accused Rajeev Kumar of destroying evidence in the chit fund cases.

The CBI team was detained by Kolkata police in an unprecedented chain of events that also witnessed chief minister Mamata Banerjee rushing to Kumar’s residence.

The CBI officers were taken to Shakespeare police station and released around at 8:40 pm, under instruction from Mamata Banerjee.

First Published: Feb 03, 2019 23:47 IST