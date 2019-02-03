 Opposition leaders rally around Mamata Banerjee, accuse Centre of misusing CBI
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 03, 2019-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Opposition leaders rally around Mamata Banerjee, accuse Centre of misusing CBI

Opposition leaders on Sunday came out in support of Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee after she began a dharna to protest a CBI raid on the Kolkata Police Commissioner’s residence.

india Updated: Feb 03, 2019 23:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mamata Banerjee,Opposition leaders,Omar Abdullah
Chief Mnister Mamata Banerjee on dharna in front of Metro station at Esplanade on Sunday night.((Samir Jana/HT PHOTO))

Leaders of various opposition parties on Sunday came out in support of Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee after she began a dharna to protest a CBI raid on the Kolkata Police Commissioner’s residence in connection with chit fund cases.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi spoke to Banerjee and expressed solidarity with her. BSP President and NCP founder Sharad Pawar also spoke to the chief minister.

Opposition leaders took to Twitter to express their support for the Trinamool Congress chief and flay Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘misusing’ the CBI.

National Conference’s Omar Abdullah said it was shocking to see a former CM having such little regard for India’s federalism .

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of using the CBI as election agent while Delhi chief minister and Aam Admi Party ‘s national convener Arvind Kejriwal said “Modi-Shah duo’s action is completely bizarre and anti-democracy.”

“This is shocking and we strongly condemn this. We stand by Chief Minister of West Bengal to preserve and protect constitution and spirit of federalism in the country,” said Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also tweeted his support for Mamata Banerjee, All these leaders had attended Mamata Banerjee’s mega United India Rally in Kolkata on January 19.

First Published: Feb 03, 2019 23:30 IST

more from india