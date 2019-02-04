One who can’t take care of home, can’t manage country: Nitin Gadkari

Party workers should fulfil their domestic responsibilities first because those who cannot do that “cannot manage the country”, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said.

He was speaking at a gathering of former workers of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), BJP’s student wing, here Saturday.

“I meet many people who say we want to devote our lives for the BJP, for the country. I asked (one such person) what do you do, and who all are there in your family. He said I have closed my shop as it was not doing well....there is wife at home, children,” Gadkari said.

“I said (to him) first take care of your home, because one who cannot manage his home cannot manage the country.

Hence first manage your home and look after your children properly, then work for the party and country,” he said.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 13:50 IST