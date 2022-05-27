Evening brief: NCB chief explains ‘loopholes’ in Aryan Khan drugs case, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Loopholes...’: NCB chief explains clean chit to Aryan Khan in drugs case

After Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was given a clean chit in the Mumbai drugs case, the Narcotics Bureau chief said the initial investigation had loopholes which led to the formation of the Special Investigation Team. Read more

‘I had an uneasy feeling sometimes’: Texas shooter's mother in first reaction

Speaking for the first time on the horrific Texas elementary school shootout, in which 19 children and two teachers were killed, Adriana Reyes, the mother of the accused, Salvador Ramos, said she had an ‘uneasy feeling’ sometimes. Read more

When Shah Rukh Khan told Kareena Kapoor they must make their kids AbRam Khan, Taimur Ali Khan work together in films

Actor Shah Rukh Khan had once spoken about his son AbRam Khan and Taimur Ali Khan, elder son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, working together in films. In 2017, Kareena Kapoor was part of Shah Rukh's chat show Baatein with the Badshah. He spoke about their children, when Kareena said that she hadn't worked in many films starring actors from the Kapoor family. Read more

Dinesh Karthik sanctioned for breaching IPL Code of Conduct

“Dinesh Karthik from Royal Challengers Bangalore has been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s Eliminator match against Lucknow Super Giants on May 25th at Eden Gardens, Kolkata,” IPL said in an official statement on Friday. Read more

2022 Hyundai Tucson appears on India website ahead of official launch

Apart from the fresh styling elements on the outside, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV will also be kitted with an array of new features as part of the midlife cycle refresh. <strong>Read more</strong>

Coffee recipes that will recharge you for the day

Here are a range of coffee recipes with new ingredients that will not only recharge you for the day but also be a treat for the tastebuds. BRB, going to try the recipes right away. Read more

