Coffee recipes that will recharge you for the day

Coffee, for us, forms a basic necessity for the entire day. Cups of coffee helps us in charging the body and the mind, shaking off the tiredness and take on the day with fresh enthusiasm and zeal. But sometimes, we do get bored of the basic coffee recipes. Hence, why not twist it a bit here and there, add a few new ingredients, and make them more lip-smacking?

Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India shared a few power-packed coffee recipes which will not only be a treat for the tastebuds, but also help you operate throughout the day with energy and dedication. Take a look at the recipes here:

Honey coffee smoothie

Ingredients:

Shot of Espresso

100 ml milk

2 tsp honey

60ml soy cream

1 ripe bananas, frozen

1 tbsp chocolate syrup

4 ice cubes

Method:

Combine the coffee and honey with the water and stir. Tip the brewed coffee, cream, bananas, syrup and ice cubes into the blender. Blend until smooth. Pour into a glass and drizzle over a little more chocolate syrup if you like.

Blueberry and Honey coffee smoothie

Ingredients:

Shot of Espresso

150ml chilled milk

2 tsp honey

100g fresh blueberries

50gm rolled oats

4 ice cubes

Method:

Combine the coffee, milk, oats, blueberries, and honey into a blender. Blend until smooth. Pour into a glass and top with a few whole blueberries.

Marshmallows mocha

Ingredients:

Shot of Espresso

20ml milk

5-6 marshmallows

2 tbsp caramel sauce

whipped cream

2 tbsp chocolate sauce

Method:

Take a shot of Espresso in a mug. If you making it at café, just froth the milk like latte. Heat the milk or cream in the microwave until hot but not boiling (about 30 seconds). Add the espresso and give it a thorough mix with chocolate sauce, and caramel sauce. Fill the mug with hot and frothed milk. Put generous amount of whipped cream. Drizzle with lots of Chocolate sauce and top with marshmallows.

