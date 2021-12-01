Recipe: Ice blended espresso with chocochips is perfect to smash mid-week blues

With winters here, coffee is a warm cosy hug that can set everything right including our drooping mid-week mood. Looking for interesting and delicious espresso-based coffee recipes to try at home or just add to your cafe menu for your guests?

Check out this droolworthy recipe of ice blended espresso with chocochips that comes with a promise of knocking out mid-week blues. This refreshing espresso drink, made with simple ingredients, will give you a strong caffeine kick as it is a lovely blend of coffee and chocolate and is a must-try if you have got a major sweet tooth.

Ingredients:

45ml espresso (freshly brewed)

20gm chocolate chips

1 scoop of chocolate ice cream

30ml cold milk

5-6 ice cubes

Whipped cream

Method:

Brew espresso freshly and cool it down. Add milk, ice cream, ice cubes, and espresso into a blender and blend until it’s smooth.

Add choco-chips and blend it just for 20-30 seconds. Pour it in a glass and top with whipped cream and choco-chips.

If you want to make it completely vegan, replace milk and ice cream with 60-80 ml of soy cream.

(Recipe: Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India)

Benefits:

From lowering the risk of developing depression to dramatically reducing suicide risk, coffee got it all sorted. Coffee drinkers have a lower risk of both liver and colorectal cancer as a few studies showed that those who drank 4–5 cups of coffee per day had a 15% lower risk of colorectal cancer and a 40% lower risk of liver cancer.

Drinking coffee before sleeping for a short period of time affects adenosine, a chemical that promotes sleep and increases brain’s capacity to receive caffeine. Before taking a 15–20 minutes nap, not before bed though, experts propose consuming caffeine right before falling asleep.

An 18 studies review on 457,922 people revealed that each daily cup of coffee was associated with a 7% reduced risk of type 2 diabetes. Coffee drinkers enjoy even a lower risk of premature death, as per a 20-year study which revealed that individuals with type 2 diabetes, who drank coffee, had a 30% lower risk of death and a few other studies found that consuming the beverage was linked with a 26% decreased risk of death in women and a 20% reduced risk of death in men, over 18–24 years.

