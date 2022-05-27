When Shah Rukh Khan told Kareena Kapoor they must make their kids AbRam Khan, Taimur Ali Khan work together in films

Actor Shah Rukh Khan had once spoken about his son AbRam Khan and Taimur Ali Khan, elder son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, working together in films. In 2017, Kareena Kapoor was part of Shah Rukh's chat show Baatein with the Badshah. He spoke about their children, when Kareena said that she hadn't worked in many films starring actors from the Kapoor family. (Also Read | AbRam Khan poses on beach buggy in unseen video shared by mom Gauri Khan on his birthday. Watch)

AbRam Khan is the youngest child of Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan and is celebrating his ninth birthday on Friday. The couple welcomed him via surrogacy on in 2013. AbRam has two elder siblings – brother Aryan Khan and sister Suhana Khan.

India.com quoted Shah Rukh as speaking on the show, “Tumne jaise bola hai ki 'Maine Kapoor mardon ke saath zyada kaam nahi kiya hai', toh yeh Kapoor aur Khan ko hum zaroor kaam karayenge (Since you have said that 'I haven’t worked much with the Kapoor men', we will make this Kapoor (Taimur) and Khan (AbRam) work.) Kareena replied, “We have to! And they’re both very very good looking.”

A year after welcoming AbRam, Shah Rukh told news agency PTI about his youngest son. “He is very sweet, beautiful and pretty looking. He is a pleasant child. He brings lot of cheer and happiness. It is great fun to be with him. Everyone wants to be with him. There is so much innocence and love in the baby… He is very sweet. The kids like him… I like him. My office people make excuses to come home to see him. We have lot of good time. Now I have to do the kids shopping thing again… Whatever I did ten years ago,” he had said.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh will make his Bollywood comeback after four years with Pathaan. The film is set to release on in January, 2023. It also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and is helmed by Siddharth Anand.

Shah Rukh had also confirmed a film with Rajkumar Hirani titled Dunki, which will release on December 23, 2023. He will feature in Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu. Dunki is penned by Abhijaat Joshi, Kanika Dhillon and Rajkumar, who will also produce the project with Gauri. The film is a JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation.

