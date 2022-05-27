AbRam Khan poses on beach buggy in unseen video shared by mom Gauri Khan on his birthday. Watch

AbRam Khan, the youngest child of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, turns 9 on Friday, May 27. Gauri Khan shared an unseen video of AbRam on her Instagram account to mark the occasion. AbRam was seen hanging out at the beach in the video. Also Read| AbRam Khan joins mom Gauri Khan at her studio, poses for paparazzi. Watch

Gauri shared the video on her Instagram account on Friday, simply writing, "Happy birthday," adding a face with party horn and party hat emoji. It showed AbRam shaking his hair in a filmy way as he posed on the beach in a beach buggy. He was wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts.

Fans as well as several members from the film industry wished AbRam on his birthday in the comments section. Manish Malhotra, Dia Mirza, Amrita Arora, Bhavana Pandey dropped heart emojis on the video. Shweta Bachchan called AbRam 'adorable,' while Maheep wrote, 'my cutie.'

AbRam Khan, born on May 27, 2013, is the youngest of three siblings. He has a brother--Aryan Khan and a sister--Suhana Khan, who is gearing to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri welcomed Aryan in 1997, and Suhana in 2000.

AbRam was recently spotted in public after a long time as he accompanied his mother Gauri to her interior designing studio in Mumbai. He posed for pictures as Gauri looked on. The nine-year has been in the spotlight ever since he was born, but Shah Rukh and Gauri ensured more privacy for him in the later years. He is rarely seen with his family on public outings, and this marked the first time he posed for the paparazzi. He was also spotted with his nanny a few days later who quickly rushed him into the car as paparazzi clicked pictures.

