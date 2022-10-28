Home / India News / Evening brief: Rajnath Singh blames lack of infra development in J&K for rise in terrorism, and all the latest news

Evening brief: Rajnath Singh blames lack of infra development in J&K for rise in terrorism, and all the latest news

india news
Updated on Oct 28, 2022 05:07 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh addressing the gathering after inaugurating the 75 BRO infrastructure projects, at an event, in Ladakh on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Defence minister Rajnath Singh addressing the gathering after inaugurating the 75 BRO infrastructure projects, at an event, in Ladakh on Friday. (ANI Photo)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Lack of development in J&K reason behind…': Rajnath Singh at BRO event in Ladakh

The lack of infrastructure development in Jammu and Kashmir for decades post-independence was one of the reasons behind the rise of terrorism in the union territory, defence minister Rajnath Singh said as he dedicated to the nation 75 infrastructure projects built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in Ladakh on Friday. Read more.

‘Officials and politicians involved’: Child rights chief on trafficking reports

Organised child trafficking - such as that reported from Rajasthan's Bhilwara district - is not possible without 'political and administrative support', NCPCR chairman Priyank Kanoongo said Friday. Read more.

Apple’s latest iPad and iPad Pro go for sale. Check price and details

Apple has recently launched 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) powered by the Apple M2 chip. Read more.

'I can't wait to retire and go watch India vs Pakistan live': Australia captain Aaron Finch

India and Pakistan have played many matches in ICC tournaments over the years but every time the two cricketing nations face-off, the contest only gets bigger. Read more.

Soaked walnut: Why it is a superfood; know wonderful benefits and right time to eat from experts

Walnuts, the tiny brain-shaped nuts, with wonderful sweet and nutty taste, can add just the right crunch, flavour and texture to your favourite cookie, cake, salad, breakfast cereal or any other delicacy they are added to. Read more.

Why does Maruti not have an electric car yet? You, the customer, is one reason

Mahindra plans to launch an electric car in January. Read more.

Magnesium-rich foods good for the heart

Green leafy vegetables are great sources of magnesium that help reduce inflammation and regulate blood pressure. Read more.

Madhuri Dixit remembers her first ever dance with Sridevi, grooves with Janhvi Kapoor to Devdas song. Watch

Actor Madhuri Dixit remembered late actor Sridevi as she spoke to her daughter Janhvi Kapoor. Read more.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
ladakh rajnath singh jammu and kashmir terrorism + 2 more
ladakh rajnath singh jammu and kashmir terrorism + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out