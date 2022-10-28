Evening brief: Rajnath Singh blames lack of infra development in J&K for rise in terrorism, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Lack of development in J&K reason behind…': Rajnath Singh at BRO event in Ladakh

The lack of infrastructure development in Jammu and Kashmir for decades post-independence was one of the reasons behind the rise of terrorism in the union territory, defence minister Rajnath Singh said as he dedicated to the nation 75 infrastructure projects built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in Ladakh on Friday. Read more.

‘Officials and politicians involved’: Child rights chief on trafficking reports

Organised child trafficking - such as that reported from Rajasthan's Bhilwara district - is not possible without 'political and administrative support', NCPCR chairman Priyank Kanoongo said Friday. Read more.

Apple’s latest iPad and iPad Pro go for sale. Check price and details

Apple has recently launched 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) powered by the Apple M2 chip. Read more.

'I can't wait to retire and go watch India vs Pakistan live': Australia captain Aaron Finch

India and Pakistan have played many matches in ICC tournaments over the years but every time the two cricketing nations face-off, the contest only gets bigger. Read more.

Soaked walnut: Why it is a superfood; know wonderful benefits and right time to eat from experts

Walnuts, the tiny brain-shaped nuts, with wonderful sweet and nutty taste, can add just the right crunch, flavour and texture to your favourite cookie, cake, salad, breakfast cereal or any other delicacy they are added to. Read more.

Why does Maruti not have an electric car yet? You, the customer, is one reason

Mahindra plans to launch an electric car in January. Read more.

Magnesium-rich foods good for the heart

Green leafy vegetables are great sources of magnesium that help reduce inflammation and regulate blood pressure. Read more.

Madhuri Dixit remembers her first ever dance with Sridevi, grooves with Janhvi Kapoor to Devdas song. Watch

Actor Madhuri Dixit remembered late actor Sridevi as she spoke to her daughter Janhvi Kapoor. Read more.

