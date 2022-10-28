Madhuri Dixit remembers her first ever dance with Sridevi, grooves with Janhvi Kapoor to Devdas song. Watch

Actor Madhuri Dixit remembered late actor Sridevi as she spoke to her daughter Janhvi Kapoor. Taking to Instagram, ColorsTV shared a promo from an upcoming episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. In the brief clip, Madhuri and Janhvi also danced to former's song from Devdas. The clip started with Janhvi Kapoor and Madhuri greeting each other with folded hands followed by salutations. (Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor recalls Sridevi put her own health at risk to get Boney Kapoor to quit smoking)

Madhuri then told Janhvi, "Isi manch par maine aapke mummy ke saath dance kiya tha. Aur woh pehli baar hum dono ne ek saath mil kar dance kiya tha (On this very stage I danced with your mother. It was also the first time that we danced together)." Next, Madhuri and Janhvi danced to the Devdas (2002) song Kahe Chhed Mohe. The song was originally picturised on Madhuri.

Late Sridevi was a guest in the finale episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2012. She and Madhuri had then danced to several songs from their films--Mere Hathon Mein Nau-Nau from Chandni (1989), Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from Beta (1992) and Navrai Majhi from English Vinglish (2012).

Sridevi died in February 2018 at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, Dubai. She featured in many films throughout her career including Karma, Himmatwala, Mr India, Chandni, Sadma, Nagina, ChaalBaaz, Lamhe, Khuda Gawah, Laadla, Judaai, and English Vinglish. Fans saw her last in the thriller Mom (2017). She is survived by her husband-producer Boney Kapoor and two daughters--Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

Madhuri was recently seen in Amazon Prime Video's film Maja Maa which received a lot of appreciation from the audience. She plays a lesbian mother of two in the film. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film also stars Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chadha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat.

Janhvi will be seen in Mili, helmed by Mathukutty Xavier. Mili is touted to be a survivor-thriller film and is an official Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie Helen. The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 4. She was last seen in the comedy film GoodLuck Jerry which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar.

Apart from Mili, Janhvi will also be seen in the upcoming social drama film Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari the film is all set to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023. She is also a part of Karan Johar's next Mr and Mrs Maahi along with Rajkummar Rao.

