Janhvi Kapoor recalls Sridevi put her own health at risk to get Boney Kapoor to quit smoking: 'Papa would beg her...'

Published on Oct 25, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor has recalled the times when Boney Kapoor used to smoke a lot. It led to fights with Sridevi, who even put her own health at risk by foregoing non-veg which she needed.

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi got married in 1996.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Did you know once the late actor Sridevi turned vegetarian? Janhvi Kapoor, in a new interview, revealed how years ago her mom Sridevi stopped eating non veg to stop husband Boney Kapoor from smoking. This was despite the fact that doctors had advised Sridevi to eat non veg as she was ‘weak’ Janhvi also added that she and Khushi Kapoor to tried stopping him by destroying his cigarettes. Also read: Boney Kapoor wears white tuxedo, recalls wearing it to Sridevi's English Vinglish premiere

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor tied the knot in 1996. Janhvi Kapoor is the oldest daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. She also has a sister, Khushi Kapoor who will son mark her Bollywood debut. Janhvi shared that Boney once got hooked on cigarettes and no one couldn’t stop him, including his daughters.

Janhvi shared with Pinkvilla, “It was long ago I remember staying in our Juhu house, papa was smoking a lot. I think it was around the time of No Entry, Wanted, and every morning, me and Khushi would find new ways to destroy his cigarette packets. So, either we'd go and cut up his cigarettes or I'd open it and put toothpaste on it. Nothing worked, and Mom would also keep fighting with him.”

“She became vegetarian. She said I won't eat non-veg till you stop smoking and the doctors were like no you are too weak. You need to eat more, and she was like no. And Papa would beg her. And then finally, four-five years ago, he was just like she wanted me to stop. I couldn’t do it then. I’ll do it now,” Janhvi added.

Sridevi died on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, due to accidental drowning as per reports. She was there to attend a marriage function of Boney’s nephew Mohit Marwah.

Janhvi will soon be seen in survival thriller Mili, which also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. She also has Mr And Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and Bawaal with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.

