Boney Kapoor wears white tuxedo, recalls wearing it to Sridevi's English Vinglish premiere. See pics

Boney Kapoor shared a bunch of photos on his Instagram. Sharing his pictures in a white tuxedo, Boney said that he last wore it at his wife Sridevi's film English Vinglish's premiere. Sridevi died in 2018 in Dubai. Also Read: Boney Kapoor remembers wife Sridevi on birth anniversary: ‘Missing you lots every second of the 900 days you left us’

Sharing the pictures, Boney wrote, “Wearing the tux which I wore for English Vinglish premiere in Tokyo 10 years back , happy to see it still fits me.” The first picture was a new one, in which Boney wore a white tuxedo with a pair of black pants. In the next one, which was from his wife Sridevi's 2012 film English Vinglish's premiere, the couple is seen smiling as they looked at each other. the last photo was of Sridevi wearing a red outfit.

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor tied the knot in 1996. In an old interview, Boney had recalled that he first saw Sridevi in the 70s while she was shooting for a Tamil film. They later interacted when Sridevi was shooting for her 1987 film Mr India opposite Boney's younger brother Anil Kapoor. They later started dating in the 90s and got married in 1996. The couple welcomed Janhvi Kapoor on March 6, 1997, just a few days after Sridevi's film Judaai was released. Their daughter Khushi Kapoor was born in 2000.

Sridevi died on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she attended a family function. She was attending a marriage function of actor Sonam Kapoor’s cousin Mohit Marwah, along with Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Boney has spoken fondly of Sridevi on several occasions since her death. Speaking to Gulf News on his wife’s death anniversary last year, Boney said, “I am not looking for closure. I want her to be around me all the time. She is there in my thoughts and will remain in my thoughts all the time. There is not a single moment of the day where she is not with me. She may not be here physically, but she’s there in my mind all the time and that keeps me going.”

