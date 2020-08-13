Boney Kapoor remembers wife Sridevi on birth anniversary: ‘Missing you lots every second of the 900 days you left us’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 16:19 IST

Boney Kapoor is missing his late wife, actor Sridevi on her 57th birth anniversary. The film producer shared a message, saying how he wished she was with the family and could watch their daughter Janhvi Kapoor’s performance in her latest film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Taking to Twitter, Boney shared two old pictures of the two of them. One even showed the couple holding baby Janhvi in their arms. “Jaan missing you lots every second of the 900 days you left us , but more so today to see the joy on your face for the good reaction to Janu’s work in Gunjan, I wish you were here with us, our joy is incomplete without you. Happy birthday my love my life. #HappyBirthdaySridevi,” he wrote.

Jaan missing you lots every second of the 900 days you left us , but more so today to see the joy on your face for the good reaction to Janu’s work in Gunjan, I wish you were here with us, our joy is incomplete without you. Happy birthday my love my life. #HappyBirthdaySridevi pic.twitter.com/jkVSzfzD90 — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) August 13, 2020

Earlier on Thursday, Janhvi, too, had dedicated a post to her mother. Janhvi on Instagram shared a black and white picture in which she is seen hugging her mother as the duo posed for the camera. “I love you Mumma,” the Dhadak actor captioned the post. The 23-year-old actor’s post was flooded with comments as fans of the late icon paid tribute to her.

Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family wedding. Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she was known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, Nagina, Sadma and English Vinglish among many more. Her last film was Mom, for which she also received Best Actress National Award, posthumously.

Also read: KGF Chapter 2 producer says Sanjay Dutt will finish shoot after 3 months ‘once his treatment is over’

Sridevi’s fans also remembered the actor. Sharing a collage picture of Sridevi, in the character look of her many hit roles, a Twitter user remembered the “glorious lady of Indian cinema” on her birth anniversary.Another user wrote: “Remembering the legendary actress and one of the best actress #Sridevi on her birth anniversary. We miss u mam and your outstanding performance to Indian cinema is phenomenal.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more