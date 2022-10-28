Home / Technology / Apple’s latest iPad and iPad Pro go for sale. Check price and details

Apple’s latest iPad and iPad Pro go for sale. Check price and details

technology
Published on Oct 28, 2022 04:21 PM IST

Purchases of the brand-new iPad 2022 and iPad Pro 2022 from the Apple India Store are available with EMI and No-Cost EMI options. Additionally, users may purchase them from Amazon with an exchange offer of up to ₹14,050.

Apple's iPad Pro 2022 comes to two display size variant.(Apple)
Apple's iPad Pro 2022 comes to two display size variant.(Apple)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar | Edited by Aryan Prakash

Apple has recently launched 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) powered by the Apple M2 chip. It has also unveiled the revamped iPad (2022) model powered by the Apple A14 Bionic SoC. Now, the tablets are up for sale on e-commerce platform Amazon and Apple India store.

Price of iPad Pro (2022)

The price of the 11-inch iPad Pro 2022 ranges from 81,900 for the standard Wi-Fi model to 96,900 for the Wi-Fi Plus Cellular model. Both models are available on Amazon and the Apple India store.

For the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2022, the Wi-Fi model' price starts at 1,12,900, and the Wi-Fi Plus Cellular model has a starting price of 1,27,900 on both Amazon and the Apple India store.

Purchases of the brand-new iPad 2022 and iPad Pro 2022 from the Apple India Store are available with EMI and No-Cost EMI options. Additionally, users may purchase them from Amazon with an exchange offer of up to 14,050. It is available in Pink, Blue, Silver, and Yellow hues.

Specs of iPad Pro (2022)

The Liquid Retina display of the 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) has a resolution of 1688x2388 pixels. Meanwhile, a Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display will be available on the 12-inch iPad Pro (2022). Both of these devices have ProMotion technology and a display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Apple claims that for better accuracy, they are made to sense the Apple Pencil when it is hovering up to 12mm over the panels. An Apple M2 SoC powers the iPad Pro versions from 2022.

Price of iPad (2022)

For the 64GB and 256GB storage Wi-Fi only variants, the price of the iPad 10th generation in India is set at 44,900 and 59,900, respectively. The cost of the cellular variant, which come in 64GB and 256GB storage capacities, is 59,900 and 74,900, respectively.

Specs of iPad (2022)

The 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display on the iPad (2022) has a resolution of 1640x2360 pixels and a brightness of 500 nits. This tablet has an Apple A14 Bionic SoC inside. According to claims of the company, this chipset offers up to 10% better graphics and up to 20% higher performance than the previous model. The iPad additionally has optional 5G cellular network compatibility and Wi-Fi 6 capability.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
apple ipads
apple ipads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out