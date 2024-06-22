Evening brief: Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy's death toll crosses 50; Monsoon to cover North West India by July 3, more
In Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district, the death toll from a hooch tragedy has risen to 53, with many still hospitalized, officials reported Saturday. Chief minister MK Stalin disclosed in the State Assembly that 47 fatalities resulted from consuming methanol-laced illicit liquor on June 19. The incident sparked uproar in the assembly and drew criticism from the Madras High Court, which questioned the government's actions. Amidst opposition outcry, including calls for resignation, Stalin denounced political theatrics and emphasised the gravity of the situation. The state government pledged financial support for affected families, offering educational and hostel expenses for children orphaned by the tragedy. Dig deeper
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts the monsoon to progress over northwest India and cover most areas by July 3. Currently, ENSO-neutral conditions prevail, with La Niña expected by August. Rainfall is predicted to be near to above normal across the country, except for parts of the Western Himalayas and West Rajasthan. Heatwave conditions persist in isolated areas of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Significant rain deficits are noted in several regions. Active weather systems, including cyclonic circulations, are influencing widespread rainfall over multiple states in the coming days. Dig deeper
The Latest News
Centre sets up high-level panel to ensure transparent, smooth conduct of exams amid NEET, UGC-NET row Dig deeper
TDP defends demolition of YSR Congress Party's office: ‘Was being built illegally’ Dig deeper
India News
Heatwave to abate between June 23-25, predicts IMD Dig deeper
Communal clashes erupt in Jodhpur; 51 detained, 2 cops injured Dig deeper
Global Matters
Prince Harry reveals why he fled UK with Meghan Markle: ‘When my wife…’ Dig deeper
Three Columbia University deans placed on leave over disparaging texts amid antisemitism panel Dig deeper
Entertainment Focus
Director Nag Ashwin unveiled a revealing new trailer for "Kalki 2898 AD" on Friday, shedding light on pivotal roles played by Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. The trailer hints at intriguing plot points, such as Deepika's character SUM-80 carrying the prophesied Kalki avatar. Amitabh's Ashwatthama vows to protect her amid his own redemption journey, while Prabhas's Bhairava confronts him for personal gain. Kamal Haasan's Supreme Yaskin, a sage-like antagonist, manipulates women's autonomy, contrasting his philosophical musings with unethical practices. The trailer teases high stakes and complex narratives, setting expectations for an epic sci-fi spectacle. Dig deeper
Sports Going
In Leipzig, chants of "Criiiistiano Ronaaaldo!" filled the air, resonating through tram stations and the Red Bull Arena during Portugal's match against the Czech Republic. Amidst a sea of red and green Portuguese flags and Czech blue, the city buzzed with fervor. Fans like Sandip, an Indian student, moved seats to be close to Ronaldo, capturing the excitement of seeing their idol in action. For seasoned supporters like Miguel, Ronaldo's enduring impact for Portugal transcends debate—he embodies joy and unity. As Ronaldo leads Portugal in Euro 2024, Leipzig celebrates football passion under sunny skies at Augustusplatz. Dig deeper
