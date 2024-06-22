Heatwave to abate between June 23-25, predicts IMD| 10 points
The IMD has issued a red alert for coastal and south interior Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Konkan and Goa while the heatwave in Northwest India is slowly departing.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), on Saturday stated that heatwave conditions have continued only in isolated pockets in South Uttar Pradesh and has issued a red alert for the western coast as heavy rainfall takes over.
Here are the top updates on weather situation in the country:-
- The IMD has predicted that heavy to extremely heavy rainfall will cover Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa over the next 4-5 days. The conditions for the advance of the monsoons across India were deemed favourable as well.
- While rain has brought relief from the searing temperatures of Delhi and other northwestern states, the National Disaster Response Force has been deployed across nine districts in Kerala due to heavy rainfall according to the Deccan Herald.
- In Palghar, Maharashtra, a bridge has been submerged due to the rains. In Thane tree falling incidents increased, with six children injured in an incident.
- Kerala has been experiencing an early onset of rain and over the past month 11 deaths have been reported due to rain-related accidents, as reported by India Today.
- The IMD has issued a red alert for coastal and south interior Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Konkan and Goa. An orange alert has also been issued for Maharashtra, Andaman and Nicobar islands, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. Rainfall will also take over parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Jharkhand.
- Along with rainfall, strong gusts of wind are also likely to come from the Bay of Bengal into West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar, the IMD .
- The unrelenting heatwave in Northwest India is slowly departing. High temperatures remain in Uttar Pradesh, with the maximum temperature of 44.6 degree celsius being noted in Orai (West Uttar Pradesh), according to the IMD.
- Some areas in Delhi-Chandigarh-Haryana, Gujarat and Rajasthan are still experiencing maximum temperatures in the range of 40-42 degree celsius. The IMD forecasts that heatwave conditions will finally abate between June 23 -25. Though Delhi temperatures have reduced due to light thunderstorms and winds in the last few days, Safdarjung remains at 40.4 degrees celsius.
- 75 dead bodies have been received for autopsy in Noida from June 18-20, and the coroner is yet to report on whether they all are heatwave deaths, according to ANI.
- Union Minister JP Nadda stated on Thursday that 114 heatwave deaths had occurred in the country and around 41, 984 heatstroke cases had been reported, according to PTI.
