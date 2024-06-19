Over 1.6 lakh people affected in Assam due to heavy rainfall; Karimganj worst hit

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Assam has received 280.2 millimeters of rainfall between June 1 and 17, which was 17% more than the normal rainfall (238.9 mm).
On June 18, the state received 154% extra rain which has created a flood-like situation.
Between June 1 and 17, Assam’s Nalbari received 89% additional rainfall followed by Kokrajhar (81%), Dhubri (72%), Barpeta (71%) and Hailakandi (62%). On June 18, Dima Hasao received 1050% additional rainfall followed by Karimganj (466%), Baksa (347%), Dhubri (276%) and Hailakandi (263%), as per the IMD.
According to the ASDMA, apart from the 470 villages across the 15 districts, some urban areas of Silchar town and Guwahati city are facing waterlogging issues.