Over 1.6 lakh people affected in Assam due to heavy rainfall; Karimganj worst hit

As many as 1.6 lakh people have been affected in Assam by the heavy rainfall caused by early monsoon arrival. On June 18, the state received 154% extra rain which has created a flood-like situation. (PTI photo)

Out of the 15 districts affected in the state, Karimganj remained the most battered where 1,52,133 people have been displaced with 5,114 taking shelter in relief camps.

The other flood affected districts are Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Hojai, Bongaigaon, Nalbari, Tamulpur, Udalguri, Darrang, Dhemaji, Hailakandi, Goalpara, Nagaon, Chirang and Kokrajhar.

Since May 28, as many as 26 people have lost their lives, the data Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Assam has received 280.2 millimeters of rainfall between June 1 and 17, which was 17% more than the normal rainfall (238.9 mm).

Between June 1 and 17, Assam’s Nalbari received 89% additional rainfall followed by Kokrajhar (81%), Dhubri (72%), Barpeta (71%) and Hailakandi (62%). On June 18, Dima Hasao received 1050% additional rainfall followed by Karimganj (466%), Baksa (347%), Dhubri (276%) and Hailakandi (263%), as per the IMD.

According to the ASDMA, apart from the 470 villages across the 15 districts, some urban areas of Silchar town and Guwahati city are facing waterlogging issues.