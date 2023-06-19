Assam floods: 30,000 people affected in state as IMD predicts heavy rainfall

Assam has been witnessing floods for the past few days with 18 out of 31 districts getting affected by the heavy downpour officials said on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted ‘very heavy’ to ‘extremely heavy’ rainfall. (HT Photo)

As many as 30,000 people faced inconvenience due to heavy rainfall in the state.

While there have been no deaths caused due to floods, several bridges and roads have been submerged including embankments that have been damaged, officials said on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted ‘very heavy’ to ‘extremely heavy’ rainfall across several districts till Thursday.

IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati on Monday predicted heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall over districts like Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta and Bongaigaon.

According to reports of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), people have been affected in Biswanath, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Udalguri, Cachar and Kamrup Metro districts.

Assam has received 99.1 mm rainfall in the past five days, which is 5mm above normal.

Meghalaya recorded 201.8mm rainfall in the past 5 days, which is 27mm above normal, and Nagaland recorded 81mm rainfall in the past 5 days, which is 23mm above normal.

As many as 30,729 people in 444 villages in Assam are suffering due to the floods with some having left their homes to take shelter in relief camps.

As of now 25 relief camps have been formed in seven districts and the state government has asked the other districts to keep them ready.

Instructions have been issued over SMS and through TV alerting people to note weather in their areas before venturing out.

Night ferry service on Brahmaputra connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati has been suspended due to a rise in water level.

According to the ASDMA’s report, embankments in three areas of Biswanath, Nagaon and Nalbari have been damaged partially.

Infrastructures like PWD roads, schools, government offices, houses and other structures have been damaged in 11 districts including Kokrajhar, Darang, Goalpara and Nalbari etc. Damaged embankments are being repaired, according to the authorities.

The major rivers in Assam including Brahmaputra and Barak are flowing below the danger level.

Only Kopili is flowing above the danger level in Kamrup district.

Brahmaputra flew above the danger level for few days, but it came down on Sunday.

