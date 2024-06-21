Rain lashes parts of Delhi, brings relief from intense heatwave

Rain lashed parts of national capital on Friday, bringing much needed relief from the intense heatwave sweeping the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). Rain lashed parts of national capital on Friday, bringing much needed relief from the intense heatwave sweeping the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Friday settled at 28.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, the weather office said.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted partly cloudy conditions in the national capital on Saturday and Sunday. Such weather conditions are expected to further bring relief from simmering heatwave.

The maximum temperature in the national capital is likely to settle around 40 degrees Celsius, reported news agency PTI.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital on Friday was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 173 at 1 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

People of Delhi have been suffering intense heatwave and a severe water crisis. The ruling AAP government in Delhi has blamed BJP-led Haryana government of not releasing water, leading to a crisis in the national capital. Meanwhile, Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Friday began her indefinite hunger strike in south Delhi's Bhogal to press on her demand for more water from Haryana.

The prolonged heatwave sweeping large parts of the country has claimed more lives, with 143 recorded deaths and 41,789 people suffering from suspected heatstroke between March 1 and June 20 this year, PTI reported.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Thursday had asked officials to visit Central hospitals till the heatwave conditions persist to see if separate arrangements have been made for affected patients and also to assess the number of deaths due to heatstroke over the last few days.



(With agency inputs)