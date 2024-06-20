These states to receive rainfall as monsoon advances after 9-day lull: IMD updates

After remaining largely stagnant for nine days, the monsoon has advanced into some more parts of Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Northwest Bay of Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and some parts of Bihar. The northern limit of the southwest monsoon is now crossing through Amravati, Gondia, Durg, Rampur (Kalahandi), Malda, Bhagalpur and Raxaul, according to the India Meteorological Department. The northern limit of the southwest monsoon now crosses through Amravati, Gondia, Durg, Rampur (Kalahandi), Malda, Bhagalpur, and Raxaul.(PTI)

The IMD has also reported that conditions are favourable for the monsoon to further advance into the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, the Northwest Bay of Bengal, Gangetic West Bengal, the remaining parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, parts of Jharkhand, more regions of Bihar, and parts of East Uttar Pradesh over the next three to four days.

The Met department forecast suggests that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh over the next five days. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall on June 22 and 23.

Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is expected over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands over the next five days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Bihar from June 20 to 24, Jharkhand on June 20 and 21, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands on June 23 and 24, with very heavy rainfall likely in Bihar today.

Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning in Gujarat, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada over the next five days. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted for Konkan & Goa and the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra from June 20 to 24, and Gujarat on June 20 and 23.

Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are likely over Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, and Lakshadweep. Scattered rainfall is expected in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal over the next five days. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted for Kerala & Mahe, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu from June 20 to 24, North Interior Karnataka from June 22 to 24, and Lakshadweep on June 22 and 23. Coastal Karnataka may see extremely heavy rainfall on June 22 and 23, and Konkan & Goa, Kerala & Mahe, and South Interior Karnataka on June 23.

In central India, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-60 kmph) are expected over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh over the next five days, with isolated heavy rainfall likely in Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on June 20 and 21, and West Madhya Pradesh on June 22.

Northern India is also expected to experience scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan today. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is forecasted for Uttarakhand and East Uttar Pradesh over the next seven days, with isolated heavy rainfall likely in Uttarakhand on June 23 and 24, and East Uttar Pradesh on June 24. Strong surface winds (25-35 kmph) are expected over the plains of Northwest India in the next 24 hours.