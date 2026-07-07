Lieutenant Colonel booked for allegedly stalking female colleague during Mumbai Marathon

Police in Mumbai’s Azad Maidan on Sunday registered a case against a Lieutenant Colonel for allegedly stalking a female colleague during the Tata Mumbai Marathon in January, officers said on Monday.
The complaint was received by Kolkata Police via e-mail and transferred to Azad Maidan police station.
“She (the complainant) is a Lieutenant Colonel and a single mother and had already registered complaints against the accused in Dehradun in 2025 and 2023,” said a senior police officer, adding that the accused was out on bail in one of the cases and proceedings to cancel the bail were pending. The case against him was registered under section 73 (stalking) of BNS.