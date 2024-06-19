IMD sets date for monsoon onset in Delhi-NCR as residents reel under heatwave

As the national capital and its surrounding states continue to reel under severe heatwave conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast on Wednesday that monsoon is likely to hit Delhi-NCR around June 30. IMD added that dust storms and light-intensity rainfall activity are expected on Wednesday in Delhi. Residents of Delhi are likely to find relief from heatwave conditions after June 30(HT Photos/Vipin Kumar)

It is expected that monsoon will commence in Delhi with light rainfall and thunderstorms, likely bringing the temperature down in the national capital. In Delhi, monsoons typically last for the months of July and August.

Meanwhile, the MeT department has issued a red alert for West Uttar Pradesh for the next two days and a red alert for Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday due to severe heatwave conditions. A red alert was issued for Delhi as well till June 19 in view of the rising temperature.

IMD scientist Dr Naresh Kumar told ANI, “We had issued a red alert for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar yesterday, but today conditions have improved. There has been rainfall activity in Bihar.”

The scientist told ANI, “For Punjab, Haryana and Delhi-NCR, we have issued an orange alert but for West Uttar Pradesh we have issued a red alert for the next 2 days, there is a red alert for Uttar Pradesh as well today. In Delhi-NCR, the temperature is expected to be around 40 degrees Celcius. Monsoon is expected to hit Delhi-NCR around June 30. Even today, we can expect dust storms and light-intensity rainfall activity in Delhi.”

Meanwhile, the weather agency predicted that heatwave will continue in parts of northern and northwestern India for the next two days. Heatwave conditions are expected in western Uttar Pradesh till June 19, and parts of Punjab till June 20.

As per the IMD, East India will witness a decrease in the temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius during the next three days. The weather department further said, “Hot & Humid weather is very likely over Odisha during 18th-20th; Gangetic West Bengal on the 18th and Bihar on the 20th June 2024.”

