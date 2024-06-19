Heatwave horror: 5 dead, 12 critical at Delhi hospital; labourers most affected

Five people have died and around a dozen are in critical condition due to suspected heatstroke, a senior medical officer at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital said on Wednesday. Dr Ajay Shukla, medical superintendent at RML Hospital, said that 22 patients, mostly labourers, with suspected heatstroke were hospitalised in the last two days. Delhi's heatwave kills 5, labourers most at risk says MS, RML hospital doctor(ANI)

He also pointed out that most patients have been labourers working in extreme situations, exposing them to the heatwave conditions even more.

He identified one of the main reasons for their vulnerability to the heatwave as the delay in reaching the hospital. “Most patients lose their lives because it is too late to start cooling them down. The mortality rate is very high as well, around 60-70 per cent. Delays can cause a lot of deaths, " he told ANI.

Since the beginning of the heatwave, the hospital has seen around 45-50 patients who have been affected by the heat. Out of them around 7 people have died in total, Dr Shukla said.

According to media reports, 10 people have also passed away in Noida in the last 24 hours due to heatstroke.

Delhi has been facing record high temperatures as well as a water crisis that has rendered a large amount of the population, especially the labouring class, vulnerable to heatstroke.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in the national capital and advised people to avoid prolonged periods of time in the outdoors.

Amidst a water crisis and high consumption of power, the unrelenting heatwave has also led to people calling for a comprehensive heat action plan to combat climate change and soaring temperatures.