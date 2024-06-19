For Representation: Boys bathe at a public water facility along a street on a hot summer day in Jalandhar on June 13, 2024 amid heatwave. (Photo by Shammi MEHRA / AFP) (AFP)

Weather Today News LIVE: The IMD has reported that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will continue in many parts of North India and will gradually reduce with the approach of a disturbance from the northwest. The IMD has issued an orange alert in Delhi, as possibilities of thunderstorms in isolated locations are predicted....Read More

Delhi is facing a water crisis, with the New Delhi Municipal Corporation receiving less than the normal amount of water from the Delhi Jal Board. The AAP government has alleged that the Haryana government is not releasing water to abate the crisis.

According to the IMD, heatwave conditions are most prevalent in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh. Heatwave conditions can also be observed in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is occurring in Meghalaya, parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa and Tripura, according to the IMD.

The IMD's June comprehensive press release shows that northwest India is registering a deficiency of around 70 per cent less than average rainfall, while the southern peninsula is experiencing rainfall 16 per cent above normal.