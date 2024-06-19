Weather Today News LIVE: IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai; relief from Delhi heat soon
Weather Today News LIVE: The IMD has reported that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will continue in many parts of North India and will gradually reduce with the approach of a disturbance from the northwest. The IMD has issued an orange alert in Delhi, as possibilities of thunderstorms in isolated locations are predicted....Read More
Delhi is facing a water crisis, with the New Delhi Municipal Corporation receiving less than the normal amount of water from the Delhi Jal Board. The AAP government has alleged that the Haryana government is not releasing water to abate the crisis.
According to the IMD, heatwave conditions are most prevalent in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh. Heatwave conditions can also be observed in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha.
Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is occurring in Meghalaya, parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa and Tripura, according to the IMD.
The IMD's June comprehensive press release shows that northwest India is registering a deficiency of around 70 per cent less than average rainfall, while the southern peninsula is experiencing rainfall 16 per cent above normal.
Weather Today News LIVE: Heatwave kills five people in a week in Delhi
In a TOI report, five deaths were recorded due to the heatwave in Delhi. The deaths were reported by hospitals in areas where there were water shortages as well.
According to climate scientists, Asia as a whole is dealing with extreme heat this summer in a trend they say has been worsened by human-driven climate change.
Weather Today News LIVE: IMD issues yellow alert till June 20 for Mumbai, moderate rainfall across city
Mumbai is experiencing light to moderate rains across the city, which is expected to continue throughout the day. The IMD has issued a yellow alert in the city till June 20, while neighbouring cities like Raigad, Ratnagiri and Pune have been issued a yellow alert till June 23.
The IMD also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Maharashtra from June 19-23.
Weather Today News LIVE: 1.6 lakh people affected by early onset monsoon in Assam
The early onset of monsoon in Assam has led to severe rainfall across 15 districts in the state. 26 people have lost their lives since the rainfall started on May 28, according to Assam State Disaster Management Authority. The Karimganj district has taken the worst hit with 1, 52,133 people displaced and only 5,114 taking shelter in relief camps. On June 18, the state received rain 156 per cent more than normal, leading to massive flooding.
Weather Today News LIVE: 35.2 degree celsius minimum temperature in Delhi today is the highest recorded in June in 13 years
Delhi's minimum temperature today is eight degrees above normal, the highest recorded in June in 13 years, according to data from IMD. The city has been experiencing the ‘warm night’ phenomena for 6 days consecutively, and is expected to ease up with predictions of gusty winds and light thunderstorms.
The IMD has forecasted a maximum of 43 degrees celsius today.
Weather Today News LIVE: June rainfall 20% below average as monsoon stalls, says IMD
India has seen 20% less rainfall than usual since the monsoon began on June 1, with no significant progress in the rain-bearing system from June 12 to 18, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). However, the IMD forecasts favorable conditions for the monsoon to advance into parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, northwest Bay of Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand in the next three to four days. From June 1 to 18, India received 64.5 mm of rainfall, which is lower than the long-term average (LPA) of 80.6 mm.