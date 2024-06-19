India records over 40,000 suspected heatstroke cases; Madhya Pradesh, Delhi worst hit

As northwestern states in India continue to reel under the brutal heatwave, over 40,000 suspected heatstroke cases have surfaced across the country in the summer season, reported Reuters. The severe heatwave condition so far killed over 100 people across India, while parts of northeastern states grappled with heavy rains, landslides and floods. Amid the heatwave in north India, mercury has been soaring to 50 degrees Celsius in several parts of Rajasthan and other states.(File photo)

Billions across Asia are grappling with extreme heat this summer in a trend scientists say has been worsened by human-driven climate change, with temperatures in north India soaring to almost 50 degrees Celsius in one of the longest heatwave spells recorded.

The prolonged heatwave in northern India led to a massive increase in heat-related illnesses in states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana. Some areas reported bird falling from the sky, dehydrated by the heat.

With both day and night temperatures remaining multiple notches above normal in northwestern India, there is an increased inflow of patients in hospitals due to heat-related reasons.

A health ministry official said there were more than 40,000 suspected heatstroke cases and at least 110 confirmed deaths between March 1 and June 18, reported Reuters, when northwest and eastern India recorded twice the usual number of heatwave days.

Madhya Pradesh in May recorded over 5,200 cases of heatstroke, while Rajasthan recorded upwards of 4,300 cases last month. Meanwhile, Delhi has seen around 20 deaths due to heat-related issues, while Noida reported 14 deaths.

Due to the severe heatwave conditions and increase in heat-related casualties, Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday reviewed the situation across the country and preparedness of hospitals to deal with heatwave with senior officials of the Health Ministry.

Separately, floods and landslides triggered by incessant rain in the northeastern state of Assam killed at least six people on Tuesday night. A rainfall alert was issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for northeastern states of Manipur, Assam, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh this week.

In Assam, more than 160,000 people were affected, with waters surpassing the danger level in the Kopili, one of the largest tributaries of the Brahmaputra, which ranks among India's biggest rivers.

(With inputs from Reuters)