Delhi's power demand at all-time high amid severe heatwave; touches 8,656 MW

As Delhi continues to reel under the severe heatwave, massive consumption led to the capital's power demand hit its all-time high once again on Wednesday. Delhi's peak power demand on June 19 reached a record level of 8,656 MW in the afternoon, discom officials told PTI. Delhi's power demand hit an all-time high on Wednesday (HT File)

The peak power demand of Delhi was recorded at 8,647 MW on Tuesday, June 18. According to the real-time data of State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) Delhi, the peak power demand reached 8,656 MW at 15:06:55 hrs on Wednesday.

This comes as Delhi experienced its warmest night in the last 12 years with the minimum temperature settling at 35.2 degrees Celsius, eight notches above the normal temperature recorded during the season, said weather officials. The maximum temperature of the day was 43.6 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's peak power demand clocked 8,000 MW for the first time on May 22, 2024 after which it has breached the 8,000 MW level nine times. The peak demand of the city has been above 7,000 MW for 31 days in a trot, said discom officials.

The officials further said that air conditioners accounted for the near majority of the power demand, as they account for a whopping 30-50 per cent of a household and commercial establishment's annual energy costs.

Discom official said, “Due to the extraordinary heat-wave and consequently unprecedented power demand, the power systems are under stress. Even though they have been able to take the extreme power load, it is advisable that consumers should use the air conditioner thermostat at 26-27 degrees Celsius for comfortable and cost-effective cooling during the peak hours - 2 pm to 4 pm and 10 pm to 12:30 am.”

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier this week issued a red alert in Delhi and NCR areas amid severe heatwave conditions. The MeT department said that temperatures will continue to soar in the national capital till June 20. The maximum temperature in Delhi remained above 41 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

However, Delhi residents may soon get a respite from the scorching heat in July as the weather department predicted that monsoon will hit the national capital on June 30.

(With inputs from PTI)