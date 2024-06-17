IMD issues ‘red alert’ in Delhi, UP amid heatwave; heavy rainfall in Northeast | Top updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a red alert in Delhi and its bordering states as the heatwave conditions continue to prevail in the region. Earlier, the weather agency had warned that severe heatwave conditions will continue in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh till June 19. India is experiencing heatwave conditions since March 1

As heatwave continues in northern India, northeastern states are receiving a surplus of rainfall. IMD on Monday has issued a week-long forecast predicting continuous rainfall in Guwahati. Heavy rains also triggered landslides and floods in Sikkim, killing one and injuring multiple people.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Weather updates: Top points