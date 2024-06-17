IMD issues ‘red alert’ in Delhi, UP amid heatwave; heavy rainfall in Northeast | Top updates
IMD issued a red alert in multiple northern states like Delhi, UP, Haryana, and Punjab amid severe heatwave conditions in several districts.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a red alert in Delhi and its bordering states as the heatwave conditions continue to prevail in the region. Earlier, the weather agency had warned that severe heatwave conditions will continue in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh till June 19.
As heatwave continues in northern India, northeastern states are receiving a surplus of rainfall. IMD on Monday has issued a week-long forecast predicting continuous rainfall in Guwahati. Heavy rains also triggered landslides and floods in Sikkim, killing one and injuring multiple people.
Weather updates: Top points
- IMD scientist Soma Sen told ANI that the MeT department issued a red alert in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, saying the heatwave conditions will prevail in north India for the time being. Severe heatwave conditions are expected in Bihar and Jharkhand on Monday.
- While northern India continues to reel under the scorching heat, excessive rainfall is lashing eastern and northeastern states in the country. A rainfall alert has been issued for states like Assam, Meghalaya and Manipur for the next 3-5 days, the IMD scientist said.
- An orange alert was also issued for parts of Madhya Pradesh, as the weather department predicted thunderstorms in the state.
- IMD scientist Soma Sen says, “In the next 3-5 days, extremely heavy rainfall (above 20 cms) is expected over North East India mainly Meghalaya, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur. Heatwave conditions are expected in North India...Red alert has been issued over Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi...A thunderstorm-related orange alert has been issued for Madhya Pradesh...Severe heat wave conditions are likely to continue today over Bihar and Jharkhand...”
- IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from June 16-17, and subsequently from June 18-20. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected in Arunachal Pradesh till June 20.
- The much-delayed evacuation of stranded tourists began by road from Toong in Sikkim's Mangan district on Monday noon, officials said. Nearly a dozen tourists have been evacuated so far after heavy rains triggered landslides in the state.
- The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 44 degrees Celsius on Monday, while it is likely to rise over the next couple of days.
