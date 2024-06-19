JP Nadda directs special heatwave units in all central govt hospitals

Union health minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday directed the officials to ensure that all hospitals are prepared to provide the best healthcare to those affected from heatwave.



While reviewing the heatwave situation and preparedness of central government hospitals, Nadda directed for special heatwave units to be started in those hospitals.



Nadda's instructions to his officials comes amid blistering heat that has swept major parts of the country. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue over several parts of North India on Wednesday and gradually abate thereafter due to an approaching western disturbance towards northwest India.



Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia reported five deaths due to suspected heatstroke, ANI reported. On the other hand, at least 12 people, mostly daily wage labourers are said to be in a critical condition, battling for their lives on ventilator support.



Dr. Ajay Shukla, the medical superintendent of the hospital, told ANI,"A total of 22 patients have been admitted to the hospital and five have lost their lives due to suspected heatstroke. 12 patients are on ventilators and in critical situation. The majority of patients are labourers who work in extreme conditions." Patients being admitted due to heat stroke and exhaustion at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi,(PTI)

The IMD has predicted that monsoon is expected to hit the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) on June 30. "In Delhi-NCR, the temperature is expected to be around 40 degrees Celcius. Monsoon is expected to hit Delhi-NCR around June 30. Even today, we can expect dust storms and light-intensity rainfall activity in Delhi," IMD scientist Dr. Naresh Kumar told ANI.



According to the State Load Dispatch Centre data, at 3:22 PM on Tuesday, Delhi's peak power demand clocked 8,647 MW. It is the highest ever in the history of the national capital. The heatwave has aggravated the water crisis in Delhi, with residents being forced to depend on water tankers to meet their daily needs.