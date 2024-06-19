Delhi records its warmest night of 2024 at 35.2°C, highest minimum in 13 years

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 35.2°C on Wednesday – a massive eight degrees above normal and the highest minimum for June in at least 13 years, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) available since 2011 showed. This was also the sixth consecutive day when Delhi has recorded ‘warm night’ conditions, providing no respite to citizens from the searing heat throughout the day. NDMC workers move a water tanker amid a searing heatwave and water crisis in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

The IMD classifies it as a ‘warm night’ when the maximum temperature is over 40°C and the minimum temperature is 4.5 degrees or more above normal. It is a ‘very warm night’ when the minimum is 6.5 degrees or more above normal.

At eight degrees above normal, IMD said Safdarjung, representative of Delhi’s weather, recorded a ‘very warm night’ – the first of the season so far, the data showed.

An IMD official said minimum temperature was already hovering in the range of 32-33°C these past few days, with an increase in moisture and cloudiness through an approaching western disturbance raising the minimum further. “When there is cloudiness at night, heat does not dissipate easily. This is what we are seeing now, as surfaces heat up during the day, but are not able to lose this heat quickly at night,” the official said.

Delhi’s minimum temperature on Monday was 33.8°C and the maximum was 44°C, which also made it the 10th consecutive ‘heatwave’ day. The IMD calls it a heatwave when the maximum is both over 40°C and 4.5 degrees or more above normal.

The IMD has forecast a maximum of 43°C, with chances of very light rain across the city today due to the western disturbance. Delhi may also see gusty winds of 40-50 km/hr, it said.