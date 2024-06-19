Centre asks states, UTs to submit daily data on heatstroke cases from March 1 | Top updates

The Centre on Wednesday issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories to submit daily the data on heatstroke cases and deaths from March 1 onwards. New Delhi, India - June 19, 2024: A rickshaw puller seen during Hot weather at Kamla Market, in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

“Start daily submission of data on heatstroke cases and deaths, emergency attendance and total deaths from March 1, 2024 on IHIP portal under National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health,” the Ministry of Health and Welfare said in the advisory.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The move comes amid a punishing heat wave sustained over weeks across several states of the country, particularly in central and northwest India.

The IMD has predicted that monsoon is expected to hit the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) by June 30. It also added that India has received 20% below-normal rainfall since the start of the monsoon period on June 1.

Here's the latest on the heatwave:

On Wednesday, the maximum day temperature in several parts of India ranged from 43 to 45 degrees Celsius, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and north Rajasthan.

Delhi, which is facing a severe water crisis, recorded a maximum temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius over four notches above the normal. In Haryana, Nuh recorded a high of 45.3 degrees Celsius, Faridabad 45 degrees Celsius, while Gurugram recorded 43.6 deg Celsius.