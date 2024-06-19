Centre asks states, UTs to submit daily data on heatstroke cases from March 1 | Top updates
The move comes amid a punishing heat wave sustaining over weeks across several states of the country, particularly in Central and Northwest India.
The Centre on Wednesday issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories to submit daily the data on heatstroke cases and deaths from March 1 onwards.
“Start daily submission of data on heatstroke cases and deaths, emergency attendance and total deaths from March 1, 2024 on IHIP portal under National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health,” the Ministry of Health and Welfare said in the advisory.
The move comes amid a punishing heat wave sustained over weeks across several states of the country, particularly in central and northwest India.
The IMD has predicted that monsoon is expected to hit the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) by June 30. It also added that India has received 20% below-normal rainfall since the start of the monsoon period on June 1.
Here's the latest on the heatwave:
- On Wednesday, the maximum day temperature in several parts of India ranged from 43 to 45 degrees Celsius, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and north Rajasthan.
- Delhi, which is facing a severe water crisis, recorded a maximum temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius over four notches above the normal. In Haryana, Nuh recorded a high of 45.3 degrees Celsius, Faridabad 45 degrees Celsius, while Gurugram recorded 43.6 deg Celsius.
- A fresh western disturbance is expected to bring some relief in the northern region from the high temperatures. Delhi can expect light rainfall on June 20. The IMD also said that monsoon is likely to hit Delhi-NCR around June 30.
- The Delhi government's health department also issued a circular to all MS, MDs and CDMOs to ensure that Emergency services remain operational all 24 hours in the hospitals and a senior doctor must always remain present in the Emergency to handle heatstroke patients.
- Union Health Ministry too has issued an advisory over heatwave conditions in north India. "All Central govt hospitals in Delhi, AIIMS hospitals and all States/UTs have been directed to make sure that heatwave patients should not suffer. Tomorrow morning, officials will visit 3 Central govt hospitals in Delhi to assess the situation," DG Health Atul Goel told ANI.
- For the first time, the UP relief commissioner issued data on the number of people who have died due to heat stroke in the station. It showed that 44 people died due to heatstroke from May 28 to June 16.
- In Delhi, officials at the Safdarjung Hospital said that 5 deaths were reported due to heatstroke. Hours later, the hospital revised the number to 2. “Out of 5 deaths, 2 are confirmed as per NCDC guidelines. Rest could have alternate diagnosis, so we are revising the death census to 2,” the official said.
- Union health minister Jagat Prakash Nadda directed the officials to ensure that all hospitals are prepared to provide the best healthcare to those affected from the heatwave.
- While reviewing the heatwave situation and preparedness of central government hospitals, Nadda directed the start of special heatwave units in those hospitals.
- Several places in Uttarakhand, including Dehradun received light showers on Wednesday after a prolonged dry spell. The maximum temperature in Dehradun, which had shot up to around 40 degrees Celsius, plummeted sharply after the rain.
Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.