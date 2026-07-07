Ram Temple Trust initially opposed Champat Rai's resignation, accepted it after bylaws were explained

Members of the Ram Temple trust initially opposed the resignation of general secretary Champat Rai, but changed their stance after trust member and senior advocate K Parasaran explained the body’s bylaws, people privy to the details of the meeting said. The meeting room in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex was tense as it began around 3:15 pm on Monday. (ani)

The meeting room in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex was tense as it began around 3:15 pm on Monday, said the people said. The trust’s treasurer, Govind Dev Giri who presided over the meeting, presented the resignations of Champat Rai and Anil Mishra, they added. Rai’s resignation was the first item discussed.

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What bylaws say When all trustees unanimously opposed Rai’s resignation, Parasaran, who framed the trust’s bylaws and attended the meeting virtually, told the members that as per the bylaws, once a trustee resigns, the resignation must be accepted and cannot be rejected.

To reappoint the same person who resigned, he must be reappointed, he added, according to the people cited above. After this, Rai’s resignation was accepted. Thereafter, there was no discussion on Anil Mishra’s resignation.

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Trustee Mahant Dhinendra Das proposed the name of Yatindra Mishra as new trustee in place of his father, Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, who died in August 2025, said the people aware of the details. The spot remains vacant. However, the issue was not discussed. The Trust decided to discuss names for new members at its next meeting on July 22.

When Giri proposed to discuss the second agenda — the alleged theft of donation money — Sanjay Prasad, additional secretary (home) and an ex-officio member of the trust, apprised the gathering of SIT’s findings. All trustees demanded stern action against the eight arrested, said the people.

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Gopal Nagar Kote, who was a special invited member of the trust, made all arrangements for the meeting. However, he did not attend the meeting