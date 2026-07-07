Questioning Ram Mandir theft is a dharmic duty

Daan, the act of giving, is among the oldest and most precisely theorised concepts in the Hindu moral imagination. It is not charity or a secular transfer of surplus in the Western sense. It is yajna made material, sung by the Rigveda, codified by the Manusmriti and extensively philosophised in the Ramayana and the Mahabharata. To give to a deity, a temple or a sacred cause is to enter a covenant with dharma itself. The giver surrenders something and the recipient assumes a burden. It is, in the deepest sense, the most serious transaction a Hindu society can perform. Any controversy surrounding donations to the Ram Mandir, whether ultimately substantiated or disproved, cannot therefore be reduced to an accounting dispute. (ANI Video Grab)

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A daily wager in Barabanki sets aside ten rupees from the 100 he earns — not because he can afford to, but because Ram asks and he cannot refuse. A grandmother in Sitapur stashes away a small sum under her cot; she calls it Ram ka paisa that she has already surrendered in her heart. A family in New Jersey transfers its offering on the morning of the consecration, believing it is repaying a civilisational debt. None of them are making a donation in the modern institutional sense. They are relinquishing ownership. In the Hindu imagination, that money no longer belongs to them. It belongs to Ram.

Any controversy surrounding donations to the Ram Mandir, whether ultimately substantiated or disproved, cannot therefore be reduced to an accounting dispute. Something more has gone astray in the Ram Mandir embezzlement.

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The Ram Janmabhoomi movement was never merely about reclaiming a site. It sought to restore the legitimacy of Hindu civilisational memory within India’s public life. It is difficult to deny that this aspiration transformed the national conversation. The Ram Mandir stands, but so does something less visible and perhaps more consequential. Today, no major political party can afford to dismiss Hindu civilisational thought as an embarrassment or an inconvenience. Leaders across the political spectrum invoke Rama with reverence, visit temples, celebrate festivals and acknowledge the legitimacy of Hindu cultural memory in ways that would have been politically unthinkable a generation ago. That is the movement’s enduring achievement. Recognition has arrived.

Victory, however, demands a different virtue than struggle.

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Communities that spend decades fighting for recognition naturally learn to close ranks, overlook internal failings, and instinctively defend those perceived to be advancing the larger cause. Such instincts were understandable while the cause itself remained contested. But when they survive unchanged after victory, they begin to imprison the civilisation they were earlier meant to protect. A devotee hears troubling news and immediately feels unease. Before conscience gains speech, another calculation intervenes. Will asking this question strengthen those who opposed the temple? In that moment, politics begins to dictate the terms upon which principles must speak. Nothing could be further removed from the civilisational grammar of Hindu thought.

Valmiki Ramayana itself refuses to place even its highest ideals beyond moral examination. Early in the exile, Sita questions Rama when he speaks of hunting in the forest, reminding him that they have embraced the life of forest-dwellers, not rulers exercising dominion. Her intervention is moral companionship and a conviction that love sometimes demands ethical correction. Later, lok (the citizenry) cast a shadow over Rama’s kingship, compelling a decision whose moral complexity has animated debate for centuries. One may defend Rama’s choice, criticise it, or read it as the tragic burden of rajadharma, but the remarkable fact remains that tradition preserves question both in shastra and in lok.

This is the inheritance of Hindu civilisation. Upanishads begin with inquiry. Bhagavad Gita emerges from doubt. Epics preserve moral argument. If Rama himself could be questioned by Sita, tested by lok and debated across generations without diminishing his stature, then no Ram bhakt is allowed to escape scrutiny. To suggest that questioning those who administer institutions associated with Rama weakens Hindu civilisation is, paradoxically, to depart from the very tradition that has sustained Sanatana thought.

Classical Hindu civilisation understood another principle — nyasa or trusteeship. Sacred wealth was never owned by those who administered it, it was held in trust. Chola temples inscribed donations and expenditures on stone walls for the community to see. Transparency was dharma made visible.

Ram ka paisa belongs to Ram — neither to trustees nor to any administrator. To insist that it reaches him with complete integrity is neither rebellion, nor opposition, nor disloyalty. It is, perhaps, the oldest act of bhakti (devotion).

Shubhrastha teaches electoral sense making at the School of Global Leadership, Gurugram. The views expressed are personal