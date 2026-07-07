Rain wreaks havoc across India as floods, landslides disrupt normal life

Heavy rain and thunderstorm battered parts of the country on Monday and triggered landslides and flash floods in some areas, killing at least four people, causing widespread damage, submerging structures and hitting air, rail and road operations even as authorities in several states stepped up emergency measures with predictions of more showers. Heavy rain and thunderstorm battered parts of the country on Monday and triggered landslides and flash floods in some areas, killing at least four people, causing widespread damage across Maharashtra, Delhi and Chhattisgarh.

Maharashtra was one of the worst-affected states amid unceasing showers on Monday and reported three rain-related deaths in Pune, taking the toll to 16.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad, warning of more heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds.

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Roads submerged, trees uprooted in Mumbai The rain brought Mumbai and neighbouring districts to a near standstill. Roads were submerged, trees uprooted and several incidents of wall and billboard collapses were reported.

The newly inaugurated “Missing Link” section of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway failed its first major monsoon test after a concrete pillar fell on the carriageway, forcing authorities to shut both the expressway and stretches of the old Mumbai-Pune highway following landslides and flooding.

More than 40 Western Railway services were affected due to waterlogging and landslides, with several trains cancelled, diverted or short-terminated. Five incoming flights to Mumbai were also diverted.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis described the unprecedented rainfall as a “force majeure” situation and said disaster management agencies were fully mobilised.

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Flash floods in Himachal, landslide in Uttarakhand Similar mayhem ravaged northern states. In Himachal Pradesh, heavy overnight rain triggered flash floods, landslides and road blockades while claiming the life of a 14-year-old girl.

Flash floods blocked the Chamba-Tissa road in Chamba district and disrupted traffic on the Larji-Sainj road in Kullu. The IMD issued an orange warning for Tuesday. In Jammu & Kashmir, incessant rain triggered flash floods that damaged the Doda-Kishtwar highway, disrupted traffic and buried several vehicles near the under-construction 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Project in Kishtwar.

A landslide was also reported on the Gangotri Highway in Uttarakhand, as rains caused rivers to swell. IMD issued a yellow alert for Tuesday.

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Rain in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan In central India, Chhattisgarh witnessed incessant rainfall, floods in low-lying neighbourhoods and traffic disruption. IMD warned of “extremely heavy rainfall” over the next 24 hours.

Several rivers, including the Shivnath and Kharun, are in spate, prompting the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to remain on high alert. Odisha remained on statewide alert as rain continued for the third straight day.

Rainfall and waterlogging was also reported from parts of Rajasthan, with monsoon activity being the strongest over Udaipur, Kota and Bharatpur divisions, according to IMD. Meteorologists expect the active spell to continue for the next five to six days due to a depression that has moved from the Bay of Bengal towards southern Jharkhand and northern Odisha.