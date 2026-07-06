Red alert, WFH advisory, Pune link hit: Heavy rains disrupt daily life in Mumbai | Top 10 developments

The relentless rain has caused waterlogging, landslides and incidents of treefall, forcing schools and colleges to shut and affecting train services on the busy Mumbai-Pune rail route. Follow live updates related to Mumbai rains here.

Mumbai and surrounding areas have been witnessing very heavy rainfall over the past few days and the India Meteorological Department ( IMD ) has forecast heavy to very heavy rain across the city on Monday and placed the region under a red alert .

Here are the top 10 updates on the Mumbai rains as the city prepares for more heavy showers on Monday:

Flights services disrupted at Mumbai airport: Flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai were impacted as several services experienced delays. IndiGo, Akasa Air and SpiceJet issued travel advisories, asking passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport because of adverse weather conditions.

Flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai were impacted as several services experienced delays. IndiGo, Akasa Air and SpiceJet issued travel advisories, asking passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport because of adverse weather conditions. 22 trains cancelled: Following major disruption on the Mumbai Pune rail route, the Central Railway cancelled 22 trains arriving at and departing from Mumbai on Monday. These include the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Pune Indrayani Express (22105), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Pune Intercity Express (12127), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Pune Deccan Express (11007), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Pune Deccan Queen (12123), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Pune Pragati Express (12125) and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Dhule Express (11011).

Following major disruption on the Mumbai Pune rail route, the Central Railway cancelled 22 trains arriving at and departing from Mumbai on Monday. These include the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Pune Indrayani Express (22105), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Pune Intercity Express (12127), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Pune Deccan Express (11007), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Pune Deccan Queen (12123), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Pune Pragati Express (12125) and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Dhule Express (11011). Mumbai local train services affected: Most suburban train services continued to operate on Monday morning, although delays were reported on some routes, according to the Central Railway and Western Railway. Main Line (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus - Kalyan - Karjat - Khopoli - Kasara): Services are running.

Harbour Line (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus - Panvel - Goregaon): Services are running.

Trans Harbour Line (Thane - Vashi - Panvel): Services are running.

Port Line (Belapur - Nerul - Uran): Services are running.

Western Railway Mumbai Suburban (Churchgate - Dahanu Road): Trains are running 10 to 15 minutes behind schedule, according to the Western Railway's update at 8 am.

Western Railway Harbour Line (Mahim - Goregaon): Train services are operating normally.

Vasai Virar route: Services are running on a limited schedule because of waterlogging. The Divisional Railway Manager of Western Railway's Mumbai Division advised passengers to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra travel time.

Karjat Khopoli route: Local train services between Karjat and Khopoli have been suspended because heavy rain washed away the ballast after water flowed over the tracks, the Central Railway said.