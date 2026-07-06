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    Schools to remain shut today as IMD issues red alert for Pune dist

    Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi issued orders declaring a holiday for all anganwadis as well as primary, secondary and higher secondary schools across all mediums in Pune city and the district

    Updated on: Jul 06, 2026 8:45 AM IST
    By Kimaya Boralkar
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    All schools in the city and rural parts of Pune district will remain closed on Monday after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across the district.

    The order, however, clarifies that all headmasters, teachers and non-teaching staff must report to work as usual and remain available to assist the local administration in disaster management-related duties, if required. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
    The order, however, clarifies that all headmasters, teachers and non-teaching staff must report to work as usual and remain available to assist the local administration in disaster management-related duties, if required. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

    Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi issued orders late on Sunday declaring a holiday for all anganwadis as well as primary, secondary and higher secondary schools across all mediums in Pune city and the district.

    “The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students in view of the forecast of intense rainfall,” he said.

    The order, however, clarifies that all headmasters, teachers and non-teaching staff must report to work as usual and remain available to assist the local administration in disaster management-related duties, if required.

    Home/Cities/Pune News/Schools To Remain Shut Today As IMD Issues Red Alert For Pune Dist
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