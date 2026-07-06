Schools to remain shut today as IMD issues red alert for Pune dist

All schools in the city and rural parts of Pune district will remain closed on Monday after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across the district. The order, however, clarifies that all headmasters, teachers and non-teaching staff must report to work as usual and remain available to assist the local administration in disaster management-related duties, if required. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi issued orders late on Sunday declaring a holiday for all anganwadis as well as primary, secondary and higher secondary schools across all mediums in Pune city and the district.

“The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students in view of the forecast of intense rainfall,” he said.

The order, however, clarifies that all headmasters, teachers and non-teaching staff must report to work as usual and remain available to assist the local administration in disaster management-related duties, if required.