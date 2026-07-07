Centre forms panel to examine Diljit Dosanjh's 'Satluj' after OTT takedown

The ministry of information and broadcasting (MIB) on Monday constituted a high-level interdepartmental committee (IDC) to examine the contents of the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer film Satluj, based on the disappearance of a Punjab human rights activist. This followed a day after the MIB directed OTT platform Zee5 to take down the film. The film depicts the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who was abducted in 1995 and never seen again.

According to people familiar with the matter, the order was made under Section 69A of the Information Technology (IT) Act, read with Part 3 of the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021.

Also Read | Satluj row explained: Who was Jaswant Singh Khalra and why does his life story make Diljit Dosanjh film controversial?

What is Section 69A? Section 69A empowers the government to direct intermediaries to block or remove access to online content on specified grounds including public order, national security, and the sovereignty and integrity of India.

Part 3 of the IT Rules extends this framework, in a limited way, to publishers of online curated content and digital news, empowering the MIB to issue such directions to OTT platforms and news publishers.

A senior MIB official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the matter is now being examined by the IDC, which was constituted under Rule 14 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The panel is empowered to make recommendations to the Centre on content-related complaints.

Also Read | Satluj movie review: Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Rampal film recounts harrowing tale from Punjab ‘95 that's a punch to the gut

Film on activist Jaswant Singh Khalra The film depicts the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who was abducted in 1995 and never seen again. Originally titled Punjab ‘95, the film was first submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2022, when the board — then led by Prasoon Joshi — recommended 127 cuts. After the creators refused the edits, it premiered on ZEE5 without cuts on Friday. However, by Sunday, the platform announced that the film is no longer available in India.

According to a ministry official cited above, “the government may have sent this communication [to Zee5]”, soon after the uncensored version of the movie was released.

The newly appointed CBFC chairperson Shashi Shekar denied the board had a role, saying: “OTT platforms don’t come under jurisdiction of CBFC...”

HT reached out to the MIB and the filmmakers but did not receive a response till the time of print.

The matter has also triggered political backlash, with Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal calling it “an assault on our collective memory, truth, and freedom of expression”.

Ruling AAP leader Baltej Pannu alleged that the BJP and the Congress are working together “to erase Congress’s black history in Punjab and prevent younger generation from learning the truth...”

During an Instagram Live, Dosanjh said he had anticipated the ban, calling it “inevitable.”