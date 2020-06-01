Eye on Cyclone Nisarga, NDRF deploys 9 teams in Maharashtra, Amit Shah chairs review meet

india

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 18:09 IST

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Monday deployed nine teams in Maharashtra to prepare for Cyclone Nisarga which is brewing in the Arabian Sea and is likely to reach the Northern Maharashtra coast by the evening of June 3.

Of the nine NDRF teams deployed in Maharashtra-- three are on standby in Mumbai, two in Palghar, one each in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, NDRF officials said.

Home Minister Amit Shah too on Monday held a review meeting with officials of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for on preparedness for dealing with Cyclone Nisarga.

Cyclone Nisarga is likely to make landfall over Palghar district, located around 100 km north of capital city Mumbai by Wednesday evening or at night, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. The cyclonic storm is likely to hit Maharashtra barely days after severe cyclonic storm Amphan battered parts of Gangetic West Bengal, the Sunderbans and four districts of Odisha on May 20. Cyclone Amphan is believed to have destroyed about one-third of the Sunderbans—the world’s largest mangrove forests.

The IMD has predicted damage in a few districts of Maharashtra lining the west coast of the country.

The intensity of the approaching storm was scaled up from a cyclonic storm to a severe cyclonic storm with maximum wind speed expected to climb to 105-115 km per hour (kmph) gusting to 125 kmph at the time of landfall, the IMD said.

“Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, and Raigad districts are likely to be the most affected by this severe cyclonic storm. We are expecting damages in the form of uprooting of trees and the collapse of kutcha and pucca buildings. A more detailed list of likely damages will be shared soon. State governments are being updated constantly, as the weather system develops,” Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director-General, IMD said.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a severe cyclonic storm like Nisarga will pose a fresh challenge for Maharashtra already grappling with the highest number of coronavirus positive patients in the country with the number of cases increasing daily.