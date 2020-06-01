e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 01, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / IMD says Nisarga likely to turn into ‘severe cyclonic storm’ on June 3: All you need to know

IMD says Nisarga likely to turn into ‘severe cyclonic storm’ on June 3: All you need to know

Nisarga, as a severe cyclonic storm, will have a wind speed of 105-115, gusting to 125 kilometres per hour at 5.30 pm on June 3, the IMD said on Monday.

india Updated: Jun 01, 2020 13:56 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New delhi
According to the IMD, super cyclone Nisarga will again weaken into a cyclonic storm in the second half of June 4.
According to the IMD, super cyclone Nisarga will again weaken into a cyclonic storm in the second half of June 4.(Hindustan Times)
         

The depression in the south-west Arabian Sea is likely to concentrate into a deep depression in next 12 hours and will turn into a cyclone, named Nisarga, in the next 24 hours, Anand Kumar Sharma, deputy director-general, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

Cyclone Nisarga is likely to reach Northern Maharashtra coast and the southern coast of Gujarat on June 3 evening/night, the IMD stated. This comes just days after super cyclonic storm Amphan lashed parts of coastal West Bengal, Odisha and Bangladesh on May 20.

Here’s all about cyclone Nisarga:

• According to the IMD, cyclonic storm ‘Nisarga’ will cross north Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts between Harihareshwar in Raigad district and Daman on June 3.

• Maharashtra and Gujarat are on pre-cyclone alert as very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected in parts of the states on June 3 and June 4.

• According to IMD’s scientist Ananda Kumar Das, the depression is located about 370 kilometres southwest of Goa’s Panjim, 690 kilometres south-southwest of Mumbai and 920 kilometres south-south-west of Gujarat’s Surat.

Also read: Here’s how to live track Cyclonic storm Nisarga

• “It is very likely to move nearly northwards initially till June 2 morning and then recurve north-northeastwards and cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts between Harihareshwar (Raigad, Maharashtra) and Daman during evening or night of June 3,” Das said.

• The depression is likely to intensify into a deep depression by Monday evening. It will turn into a cyclonic storm in the early hours of June 2.

• Cyclone Nisarga is likely to turn to into a severe cyclonic storm by the evening or night hours of June 3, the IMD stated in its bulletin on Monday.

• Nisarga, as a severe cyclonic storm, will have a wind speed of 105-115, gusting to 125 kilometres per hour at 5.30 pm on June 3, the Met department’s bulletin read.

• According to the IMD, ‘Nisarga’ will weaken into a cyclonic storm in the second half of June 4.

tags
top news
Delhi borders sealed for one week, only essential services allowed
Delhi borders sealed for one week, only essential services allowed
Live: Long queues as Indian railways start operations of 200 passenger trains
Live: Long queues as Indian railways start operations of 200 passenger trains
Amid Covid-19 crisis, PM’s call for ‘maximum discussion’ on three things
Amid Covid-19 crisis, PM’s call for ‘maximum discussion’ on three things
NITI Aayog official tests positive for Covid-19, a floor of office sealed
NITI Aayog official tests positive for Covid-19, a floor of office sealed
Nisarga likely to turn into ‘severe cyclonic storm’ on June 3: IMD
Nisarga likely to turn into ‘severe cyclonic storm’ on June 3: IMD
RIP Wajid Khan: The man who made Salman Khan’s music ‘dabangg’
RIP Wajid Khan: The man who made Salman Khan’s music ‘dabangg’
Senior ICMR scientist tests positive for coronavirus
Senior ICMR scientist tests positive for coronavirus
Unlocking begins today, cautious states ease several restrictions
Unlocking begins today, cautious states ease several restrictions
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaLockdown 4.0Covid-19lockdown 5.0R Madhavan BirthdayWajid KhanLockdown 5.0 restrictionsCOVID 19 Tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In