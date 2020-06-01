Cyclone Nisarga may make landfall over Palghar district, near Mumbai, on June 3

india

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 15:26 IST

Mumbai: A developing tropical cyclonic storm called Nisarga in the Arabian Sea is likely to make a landfall over Palghar district, located around 100km north of Mumbai, on Wednesday evening or at night.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) authorities expect damages across four districts in north Konkan because of Nisarga.

The IMD on Monday issued a yellow message – a cyclone alert issued 72 hours prior to the weather event -- directing district administrations across a 370km area between Harihareshwar in Raigad, Maharashtra, to the Union Territory of Daman, which is closer to south Gujarat, to be on high alert.

“As per the trajectory of the system, it’s expected to make the landfall somewhere near Palghar district on Wednesday evening or at night,” said Sunitha Devi, in-charge of cyclones at IMD. “We’re closely monitoring the movement of the system (currently a depression). An orange alert (be prepared) will be issued 48 hours before the landfall, while a red alert (take action) will be issued 12 to 24 hours for the affected areas,” she added.

The Palghar administration said that they had been informed that the landfall was expected in the district. “One team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has moved into Palghar after details were shared by the IMD authorities. We’ve issued a cyclone alert to all those living within 3km of the coast, and stopped the fishing community from entering the Arabian Sea till Thursday. We’re currently collating a list of people, who need to be evacuated from the low-lying areas and those areas that are most susceptible to damages,” said Kiran Mahajan, deputy collector (general administration), Palghar.

The intensity of the approaching weather system was scaled up from a cyclonic storm to a severe cyclonic storm with maximum winds expected to be ranging from 105-115 km per hour (kmph) gusting to 125 kmph around the point of landfall, the bulletin said.

“Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, and Raigad districts are likely to be the most affected by this severe cyclonic storm. We’re expecting damages in the form of the uprooting of trees and the collapse of kutcha and pucca buildings. A more detailed list of likely damages will be shared soon. State governments are being updated constantly, as the weather system develops,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general, IMD.

Mahesh Narvekar, chief officer, disaster management cell, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said, “Our preparations are on based on the regular updates from the IMD authorities.”

Another BMC officer said, “Strict warnings have been issued to the fishing community to avoid entering the Arabian Sea. We’re analysing the critical areas, where our officers will visit on Monday, including coronavirus disease (Covid-19) centres that need to be shifted because of a likely increase in the intensity of the rainfall.”

IMD’s latest bulletin at 8.30am on Monday said the system was a weather depression located 670 km south-southwest of Mumbai and 900km south-southwest of Surat. “It’s very likely to intensify into a deep depression over the east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during the next 12 hours and intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the east-central Arabian Sea by Tuesday morning. Initially, it’s likely to move nearly northwards till Tuesday morning, and then recurve north-northeastwards and cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts between Harihareshwar at Raigad and Daman by Wednesday evening or at night,” the bulletin said.

Mumbai and its surrounding areas may receive moderate rainfall or thundershowers on Tuesday and heavy to very heavy rain, measuring between 64.5 millimetres (mm) and 204.4 mm, and on the following day. Palghar district can expect extremely heavy rainfall of over 204.5 mm on Tuesday and Wednesday.