From President Kovind to CM Kejriwal: How leaders, politicians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 09:10 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the significance of yoga and pranayama on the sixth edition of International Yoga Day 2020 on Sunday. He urged everyone to make yoga and pranayama part of their routine.

Although the Covid-19 crisis could not let the recreation of large public events to commemorate the day like those during the previous years, the spirit was not dampened by the pandemic. People adhered to social distancing and preventive guidelines while performing yoga and pranayama in small groups. Keeping the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in mind, this year’s theme is ‘Yoga at home and Yoga with family’.

Scores of leaders and politicians took to the comfort of their homes to break into asanas or perform breathing exercises.

In pics: India celebrates Yoga Day 2020 amid Covid-19 crisis

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted out pictures of him performing yoga.

Greetings on #InternationalYogaDay.



The ancient science of Yoga is India’s great gift to the world.



Glad to see more and more people adopting it.



Amid stress and strife, especially with #Covid19, practicing Yoga can help keep the body fit and mind serene. pic.twitter.com/1ZGqsTnn4A — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 21, 2020

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and his spouse performed yoga at the lawns of Uparashtrapati Bhawan today.

On #InternationalYogaDay, the Vice President of India, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu and his spouse Smt. Ushamma performed yoga on the lawns of Uparashtrapati Bhawan today, following the theme for the Yoga Day this year- 'Yoga at home and Yoga with family' . pic.twitter.com/gXBSrUYs9P — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) June 21, 2020

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal stayed at his residence and performed yoga to commemorate the day.

Hon'ble CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal practicing yoga at his residence on the #InternationalYogaDay. Wish everyone good health on this special occasion. pic.twitter.com/Sn43m3J7n2 — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) June 21, 2020

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda was seen performing a host of yoga asanas in a small group at his residence.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also performed yoga at his residence.

Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla performs yoga at his residence on #InternationalYogaDay today. pic.twitter.com/yr03xcf9m0 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

International Yoga Day, PM Modi’s brainchild, came into existence in the year 2014 when the prime minister rallied for the international observance of a day dedicated to yoga every year.