In pics: World celebrates International Yoga Day 2020 amid Covid-19 pandemic

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 07:42 IST

The sixth edition of the International Yoga Day 2020 kicked off on Sunday with people across the globe taking part in various yoga events to commemorate the day. International Yoga Day was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brainchild who proposed the idea in the year 2014, right after assuming charge as the prime minister during his first term.

On the occasion, PM Modi addressed the nation and underscored the importance of yoga, meditation and pranayama.

“The world is taking the need to practise yoga more seriously in the wake of Covid-19. Yoga has many asanas to boost our immunity. These asanas strengthen our muscles and metabolism. Coronavirus attacks our respiratory system, and pranayama (breathing exercise) is the best exercise to keep ourselves safe,” the Prime Minister said, urging people to include pranayama in their daily routine.

This year’s Yoga Day is being observed differently amid the Covid-19 pandemic as most of the world is amid a lockdown and large social gathering are a strict no-no amid the crisis.

Here’s taking a look at how Yoga Day is being observed across the country.