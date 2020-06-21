e-paper
On International Yoga Day, PM Modi stresses on pranayama

On International Yoga Day, PM Modi stresses on pranayama

This is the sixth edition of the International Yoga Day and it is being observed digitally for the first time since June 21, 2015.

india Updated: Jun 21, 2020 07:23 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This year’s theme is “Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family”.
This year's theme is "Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family".(PTI)
         

On International Yoga Day on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi focussed on the importance of one of the techniques of controlling the breath in yoga and its benefits to fight the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), which has affected and killed millions across the world.

As the Prime Minister delivered his message to the nation on the International Yoga Day, he said the coronavirus disease specifically attacks our respiratory system and pranayama is one asana which will help us the most in strengthening it.

“You must include pranayama in your daily practice and along with Anulom-Viloma, learn other pranayama techniques as well,” he said.

This is the sixth edition of the International Yoga Day and it is being observed digitally for the first time since June 21, 2015. This year’s theme is “Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family”.

He said anybody can embrace yoga as all one needs is some time and empty space.

“If we can fine-tune our chords of health and hope, the day is not far away when the world will witness the success of healthy and happy humanity. Yoga can definitely help us make this happen,” the PM said.

