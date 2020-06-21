On International Yoga Day, President Kovind, PM Modi stress on benefits of yoga

india

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 09:12 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the leaders who talked about the benefits of yoga on Sunday on International Yoga Day as the coronavirus pandemic kept many at home.

PM Modi talked about yoga as a message for unity and brotherhood in his address to the nation on the sixth edition of the International Yoga Day and President Kovind tweeted about its importance during stress and strife.

Here is what President Kovind, PM Modi and others said:

“Greetings on #InternationalYogaDay. The ancient science of Yoga is India’s great gift to the world. Glad to see more and more people adopting it. Amid stress and strife, especially with #Covid19, practising Yoga can help keep the body fit and mind serene,” the President tweeted.

“If we can fine-tune our chords of health and hope, the day is not far away when the world will witness the success of healthy and happy humanity. Yoga can definitely help us make this happen,” the PM said in his address.

“Yoga is a means of establishing harmony between body and mind, action and thought and between man and nature. This precious gift of Indian culture to the entire humanity has been given global acceptance by Modi ji through his efforts, which today the whole world has adopted Yoga. Happy yoga day,” Union home minister Amit Shah also posted on Twitter in Hindi.

“With the initiative taken by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi the International community accepted this day as Yoga Day 6 years ago. It is now celebrated throughout the world. This year’s yoga theme is ‘Yoga at home, Yoga with family’,” Union environment minister Prakash Javdekar tweeted along with a video.

“सर्वे भवन्तु सुखिनः सर्वे सन्तु निरामयाः Let us celebrate #InternationalDayOfYoga2020 with family from the safety of our home. Let us also pledge to adopt #yoga as a tool for ensuring personal well-being & social cohesion,” petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan posted on Twitter.