Govt issues lockdown guidelines: Here is what is allowed

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 10:39 IST

The government on Wednesday issued detailed guidelines for industries and several sectors to follow during the second phase of the nationwide lockdown till May 3.

The guidelines came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on April 14, said the lockdown will have to be extended till May 3 to arrest the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

“… consolidated revised guidelines have been issued, delineating the prohibited activities across the country, activities allowed in containment zones, and select permitted activities allowed from April 20, 2020, in the rest of the country,” a government release said.

“The objective of the revised guidelines is to consolidate the gains achieved during the 1st phase of lockdown and further slow down the spread of Covid 19 and at the same time provide relief to farmers and labour and daily wage earners,” it added.

Here is what the government has allowed:

* Goods can be transported without any distinction of essential or non-essential.

* Farming operations, including procurement of agricultural products, agriculture marketing through notified mandis and direct and decentralised marketing, manufacture, distribution and retail of fertilisers, pesticides and seeds.

* Activities of marine and inland fisheries; animal husbandry activities, including the supply chain of milk, milk products, poultry and livestock farming; and tea, coffee and rubber plantations.

* Industries operating in rural areas, including food processing industries; construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings and industrial projects in rural areas; works under MNREGA, with priority to irrigation and water conservation works; and operation of rural Common Service Centres (CSCs) have been allowed

* Manufacturing and other industrial establishments with access control have been permitted in the special economic zones (SEZs), export oriented units (EoUs), industrial estates and industrial townships after implementation of SOP for social distancing.

* The manufacture of information technology (IT) hardware and of essential goods and packaging are also allowed.

* Coal, mineral and oil production are permitted activities.

* The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks, ATMs, capital and debt markets as notified by Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and insurance companies will also remain functional.

* E-commerce operations, operations of IT and IT-enabled services, data and call centres for Government activities, and online teaching and distance learning have been permitted.

* All health services and social sector will remain functional and public utilities will function without any hindrance. The supply chain of essential goods will operate.

* Important offices of the central and state governments and local bodies will remain open with the required strength.