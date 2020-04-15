e-paper
Home / India News / Govt issues revised guidelines for Covid-19 lockdown: What’s mandatory, what’s prohibited

Govt issues revised guidelines for Covid-19 lockdown: What’s mandatory, what’s prohibited

The objective of the revised guidelines is to consolidate the gains achieved during the 1st phase of lockdown and further slow down the spread of Covid-19, the government said in a release.

india Updated: Apr 15, 2020 09:50 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Police barricades seen at Rajpath during the lockdown in New Delhi, on Tuesday, April 14.
Police barricades seen at Rajpath during the lockdown in New Delhi, on Tuesday, April 14. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)
         

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of Covid-19 lockdown, the government on Wednesday issued revised guidelines to be followed till May 3.

Travel by air, rail and road, operation of educational and training institutions, industrial and commercial activities, hospitality services, cinema halls and shopping complexes will remain closed, as per the revised guidelines.

All social, political and other events and opening of all religious places will also remain closed till the time the lockdown is in force, said the government.

The use of homemade face covers at workplace and public places has been made mandatory. The offices have been asked to provide sanitisers, run staggered shifts, ensure access control and put in place thermal screening, as per the revised guidelines.

“The objective of the revised guidelines is to consolidate the gains achieved during the 1st phase of lockdown and further slow down the spread of Covid-19 and at the same time provide relief to farmers and labour and daily wage earners,” the government said in a release.

“The revised consolidated guidelines are aimed at operating those sectors of the economy which are critical from the perspective of rural and agricultural development and job creation, while maintaining strict protocols in areas where safety is paramount to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country,” the government release said.

